Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 7 7 (50½) Green Bay
at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 10 10 (37) Pittsburgh
Philadelphia 3 (43) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 10½ (238½) Indiana
at MIAMI (222) Charlotte
at MILWAUKEE 5 (249) Sacramento
LA Clippers (222½) at MINNESOTA
Phoenix 10½ (230½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15½ UAB
at UCONN 20½ Georgetown
at MICHIGAN STATE 10½ Rutgers
Memphis at WICHITA STATE
at IONA Mount St. Mary’s
at GREEN BAY Cleveland State
at MARIST Rider
Saint Peter’s at MANHATTAN
at ILLINOIS Maryland
at LOUISIANA TECH Liberty
at ILLINOIS STATE Valparaiso
Tulane at TULSA
at UNC WILMINGTON Delaware
at MURRAY STATE Northern Iowa
Utah at STANFORD
Washington at UCLA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -225 Washington +184
at TORONTO -188 Detroit +155

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up