NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 7 7 (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 10 10 (37) Pittsburgh Philadelphia 2½ 3 (43) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 10½ (238½) Indiana at MIAMI 7½ (222) Charlotte at MILWAUKEE 5 (249) Sacramento LA Clippers 1½ (222½) at MINNESOTA Phoenix 10½ (230½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15½ UAB at UCONN 20½ Georgetown at MICHIGAN STATE 10½ Rutgers Memphis 5½ at WICHITA STATE at IONA 4½ Mount St. Mary’s at GREEN BAY 1½ Cleveland State at MARIST 2½ Rider Saint Peter’s 6½ at MANHATTAN at ILLINOIS 8½ Maryland at LOUISIANA TECH 2½ Liberty at ILLINOIS STATE 8½ Valparaiso Tulane 2½ at TULSA at UNC WILMINGTON 4½ Delaware at MURRAY STATE 1½ Northern Iowa Utah 2½ at STANFORD Washington 2½ at UCLA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -225 Washington +184 at TORONTO -188 Detroit +155

