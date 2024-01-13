NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 7 7 (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|7
|7
|(50½)
|Green Bay
|at DETROIT
|3
|3
|(51½)
|LA Rams
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|10
|10
|(37)
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|2½
|3
|(43)
|at TAMPA BAY
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|10½
|(238½)
|Indiana
|at MIAMI
|7½
|(222)
|Charlotte
|at MILWAUKEE
|5
|(249)
|Sacramento
|LA Clippers
|1½
|(222½)
|at MINNESOTA
|Phoenix
|10½
|(230½)
|at PORTLAND
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|15½
|UAB
|at UCONN
|20½
|Georgetown
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|10½
|Rutgers
|Memphis
|5½
|at WICHITA STATE
|at IONA
|4½
|Mount St. Mary’s
|at GREEN BAY
|1½
|Cleveland State
|at MARIST
|2½
|Rider
|Saint Peter’s
|6½
|at MANHATTAN
|at ILLINOIS
|8½
|Maryland
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|2½
|Liberty
|at ILLINOIS STATE
|8½
|Valparaiso
|Tulane
|2½
|at TULSA
|at UNC WILMINGTON
|4½
|Delaware
|at MURRAY STATE
|1½
|Northern Iowa
|Utah
|2½
|at STANFORD
|Washington
|2½
|at UCLA
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-225
|Washington
|+184
|at TORONTO
|-188
|Detroit
|+155
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
