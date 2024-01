NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4½ (44) Miami…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4½ (44) Miami

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9½ 9½ (33½) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 7 7 (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2½ 3 (43½) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 15 (228) Houston at ATLANTA 7 (252) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY 12 (232) Orlando at MILWAUKEE 11½ (245) Golden State New York 8½ (222½) at MEMPHIS at DALLAS 2½ (230) New Orleans Chicago 6 (226) at SAN ANTONIO LA Lakers 2½ (238½) at UTAH

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH CAROLINA 12½ Syracuse Morehead State 4½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE at WISCONSIN 7½ Northwestern Tennessee 7½ at GEORGIA NC State 7½ at LOUISVILLE Ohio 4½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at NORTHEASTERN 1½ Towson at BUTLER 3½ Seton Hall VCU 6½ at LA SALLE at GARDNER-WEBB 7½ Presbyterian at CREIGHTON 7½ St. John’s at OLE MISS 10½ Vanderbilt Northern Kentucky 10½ at DETROIT MERCY at UMASS-LOWELL 14½ UMBC Stony Brook 1½ at WILLIAM & MARY at MIAMI (OH) 7½ Eastern Michigan Wofford 1½ at CITADEL at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 1½ South Carolina Upstate at WINTHROP 4½ Radford at VERMONT 16½ NJIT at NEW MEXICO 3½ San Diego State Merrimack 3½ at LE MOYNE at TEXAS A&M 1½ Kentucky at INDIANA STATE 11½ Belmont Bradley 4½ at UIC at WAKE FOREST 5½ Virginia at PROVIDENCE 3½ Xavier at KANSAS 6½ Oklahoma at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 10 Houston Christian at UNC ASHEVILLE 1½ Longwood at FURMAN 6½ East Tennessee State Western Carolina 2½ at MERCER Kent State 6½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN Oakland 13½ at IUPUI Hofstra 9½ at CAMPBELL UMass 3½ at RHODE ISLAND at SACRED HEART 7½ LIU at GEORGE WASHINGTON 1½ Davidson at LAFAYETTE 1½ Navy at PURDUE 18½ Penn State Florida State 1½ at NOTRE DAME at SAINT BONAVENTURE 11½ Fordham Utah State 2½ at UNLV at CLEMSON 9½ Boston College at UMKC 4½ North Dakota at UT ARLINGTON 1½ Seattle U South Dakota State 1½ at DENVER at ARKANSAS STATE 2½ Louisiana Texas State 3½ at UL MONROE Old Dominion 1½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Colgate 8½ at BUCKNELL at MISSOURI 2½ South Carolina at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 3½ Grambling at HOWARD 11½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at CSU NORTHRIDGE 4½ CSU Fullerton SMU 5½ at EAST CAROLINA at FLORIDA 7½ Arkansas Bowling Green 1½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at TENNESSEE TECH 6½ Southeast Missouri State at WYOMING 4½ Fresno State at MARSHALL 5½ South Alabama Southern 5½ at FLORIDA A&M at NICHOLLS STATE 3½ Lamar Cent. Conn. St. 5½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at AMERICAN 6½ Army at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 5½ Loyola Chicago at TEXAS TECH 7½ Kansas State at JAMES MADISON 5½ Appalachian State BYU 4½ at UCF at ALBANY (NY) 4½ Binghamton Incarnate Word 2½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE Western Illinois 1½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at UT MARTIN 2½ Little Rock at TENNESSEE STATE 9½ Lindenwood at CHARLESTON (SC) 10½ Monmouth Bellarmine 1½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at MCNEESE 13½ SE Louisiana at TROY 4½ Southern Miss at GEORGIA STATE 7½ Georgia Southern at LEHIGH 9½ Holy Cross at LIPSCOMB 6½ Austin Peay at UC DAVIS 10½ CSU Bakersfield Boston University 1 at LOYOLA (MD) at DUKE 17½ Georgia Tech at ALABAMA STATE 4½ Alcorn State Texas A&M-CC 1½ at NEW ORLEANS at WESTERN KENTUCKY 3½ Jacksonville State at TEXAS SOUTHERN 8½ UAPB Texas 6½ at WEST VIRGINIA Houston 4½ at TCU at AUBURN 13½ LSU at NORTH TEXAS 10½ Temple Arizona 9½ at WASHINGTON STATE at SAMFORD 23½ VMI Jackson State 5½ at ALABAMA A&M at RICHMOND 3½ George Mason Sam Houston 1½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at IOWA STATE 12½ Oklahoma State at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 2½ UTEP at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 14½ Mississippi Valley State Weber State 5½ at PORTLAND STATE Saint Mary’s (CA) 5½ at SANTA CLARA at NEW HAMPSHIRE 1½ Bryant at TOLEDO 10½ Ball State at CHATTANOOGA 1½ UNC Greensboro Drexel 7½ at ELON at VIRGINIA TECH 2½ Miami (FL) Eastern Washington 6½ at IDAHO Missouri State 3½ at EVANSVILLE Utah Valley 3½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at OMAHA 2½ North Dakota State Drake 2½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at OREGON 8½ Cal at GRAND CANYON 13½ Tarleton State at CAL BAPTIST 6½ Abilene Christian at ORAL ROBERTS 1½ St. Thomas at BAYLOR 6½ Cincinnati Charlotte 6½ at UTSA Northern Colorado 1½ at MONTANA STATE Eastern Kentucky 1½ at NORTH ALABAMA SFA 5½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at MISSISSIPPI STATE 1½ Alabama at SACRAMENTO STATE 2½ Idaho State at MONTANA 13½ Northern Arizona at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 15½ Pacific at UCSB 1½ Long Beach State at COLORADO 9½ USC at HAWAII 7½ UC Riverside

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -164 at WASHINGTON +136 at OTTAWA -240 San Jose +195 Vancouver -146 at BUFFALO +122 at FLORIDA -188 New Jersey +155 at TAMPA BAY -265 Anaheim +215 Los Angeles -166 at DETROIT +138 at CAROLINA -152 Pittsburgh +126 at WINNIPEG -194 Philadelphia +160 at TORONTO -115 Colorado -104 Edmonton -235 at MONTREAL +190 Seattle -160 at COLUMBUS +132 Dallas -310 at CHICAGO +245 at MINNESOTA -137 Arizona +114 at NASHVILLE -118 N.Y Islanders -102 Boston -172 at ST. LOUIS +142 at VEGAS -146 Calgary +122

