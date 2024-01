NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4½ (44) Miami…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4½ (44) Miami

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9½ 10 (36½) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 7 7 (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2½ 3 (43½) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1 (240½) Sacramento Houston 7½ (227½) at DETROIT at ATLANTA 6 (253½) Indiana at MIAMI 3½ (219) Orlando at CHICAGO 3½ (229) Golden State LA Clippers 7½ (227) at MEMPHIS at MINNESOTA 14½ (221½) Portland at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (241) Charlotte at UTAH 2½ (238) Toronto at DENVER 6 (230½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA 3½ Minnesota at KENNESAW STATE 6½ FGCU at MARIST 1½ Quinnipiac at DUQUESNE 1½ Dayton at NORTH FLORIDA 3½ Jacksonville at RIDER 9½ Manhattan Fairfield 2½ at NIAGARA at SOUTH FLORIDA 5½ Rice at AKRON 17½ Buffalo at CANISIUS 10½ Siena Stetson ½ at QUEENS Purdue Fort Wayne 4½ at ROBERT MORRIS at VILLANOVA 19½ DePaul at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 1½ Wright State at IOWA 4½ Nebraska at NEVADA 6½ Boise State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -176 Nashville +146 at MINNESOTA -120 Philadelphia +100

