NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4½ (44½) Miami…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4½ (44½) Miami

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9½ 10 (36½) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 7 7½ (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2½ 3 (43½) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3 (225) Brooklyn at MILWAUKEE 6 (240) Boston at OKLAHOMA CITY 13 (233½) Portland New York 4 (232½) at DALLAS at LA LAKERS 2 (237½) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MAINE 3½ New Hampshire at UMASS-LOWELL 13½ NJIT William & Mary 1½ at HAMPTON at UNC WILMINGTON 7½ Monmouth at BRYANT 6½ Binghamton at CHARLESTON (SC) 17½ Elon Florida Atlantic 6½ at TULANE Delaware 7½ at CAMPBELL Drexel 13½ at N.C. A&T at CHATTANOOGA 14½ VMI at TOWSON 5½ Stony Brook Hofstra 4½ at NORTHEASTERN at MARYLAND 6½ Michigan at GEORGIA STATE 5½ Old Dominion at JAMES MADISON 12½ South Alabama Appalachian State 8½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at VERMONT 16½ UMBC at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 2½ New Mexico State Seattle U 7½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at UT ARLINGTON 2½ Utah Valley at SAMFORD 4½ UNC Greensboro at ORAL ROBERTS 9½ South Dakota at OMAHA 3½ North Dakota at UMKC 2½ North Dakota State at ST. THOMAS 1½ South Dakota State at UT MARTIN 6½ Western Illinois Morehead State 7½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 3½ Lindenwood at ARKANSAS STATE 7½ Texas State Southern Miss 4½ at UL MONROE Jackson State 1½ at ALABAMA STATE at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 8½ Southern Indiana at ALABAMA A&M 1½ Alcorn State Eastern Kentucky 6½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at NORTH ALABAMA 4½ Bellarmine at UC DAVIS 4½ CSU Northridge at GRAND CANYON 15 Abilene Christian at UTAH 8½ UCLA SFA 5½ at UTAH TECH at ILLINOIS 3½ Michigan State Weber State 8½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Louisiana Tech 6½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at MONTANA 7½ Northern Colorado at MONTANA STATE 3½ Northern Arizona at LONGWOOD 5½ Radford Gonzaga 9½ at SANTA CLARA at PORTLAND STATE 7½ Idaho State at UCSB 7½ CSU Bakersfield at PEPPERDINE 12½ Pacific San Francisco 11½ at SAN DIEGO at UC RIVERSIDE 9½ Cal Poly at UCSD 4½ Long Beach State at CAL BAPTIST 3½ Tarleton State at WASHINGTON 6½ Arizona State Stanford 4½ at OREGON STATE at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 18½ Portland UC Irvine 2½ at HAWAII

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -152 New Jersey +126 at PITTSBURGH -134 Vancouver +112 at FLORIDA -140 Los Angeles +116 Edmonton -170 at DETROIT +140 at BUFFALO -125 Ottawa +104 Toronto -137 at N.Y ISLANDERS +114 at MONTREAL -152 San Jose +126 at WASHINGTON -113 Seattle -106 at CAROLINA -315 Anaheim +250 New York -150 at ST. LOUIS +125 at WINNIPEG -385 Chicago +300 Calgary -115 at ARIZONA -104 Boston -122 at VEGAS +102

