NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 4 (44½) Miami

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9½ 10 (36½) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 7 7½ (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3 (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2½ 3 (43½) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio 4 (239) at DETROIT at BOSTON 6½ (224) Minnesota Sacramento 7 (234½) at CHARLOTTE at INDIANA 7½ (251½) Washington at ATLANTA 2½ (244½) Philadelphia Oklahoma City 4 (235) at MIAMI at CHICAGO 4 (216½) Houston New Orleans 1 (233) at GOLDEN STATE Denver 6½ (238½) at UTAH at LA CLIPPERS 10½ (235½) Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Green Bay 8½ at IUPUI at ARMY 4½ Loyola (MD) Northwestern 1½ at PENN STATE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 4½ Purdue Fort Wayne at ST. JOHN’S 7½ Providence Kansas 7½ at UCF at TEMPLE 1½ East Carolina Saint Joseph’s (PA) 4½ at SAINT LOUIS Clemson 1½ at VIRGINIA TECH at MIAMI (FL) 15½ Louisville at CHARLOTTE 7½ Tulsa at KENNESAW STATE 2½ Stetson at UMASS 10½ La Salle at OAKLAND 5½ Northern Kentucky at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1½ American at COLGATE 13½ Lafayette at FURMAN 9½ Citadel Navy 2½ at HOLY CROSS Western Carolina 1½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE Tennessee 2½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE at QUEENS 1½ FGCU at GARDNER-WEBB 12½ Charleston Southern at LIBERTY 10½ Jacksonville State Winthrop 6½ at PRESBYTERIAN at HIGH POINT 8½ UNC Asheville Wright State 5½ at ROBERT MORRIS at LEHIGH 7½ Bucknell at WOFFORD 4½ Mercer at MARSHALL 11½ Georgia Southern at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 1½ Chicago State at SAM HOUSTON 1½ Western Kentucky at BELMONT 7½ Illinois State North Carolina 4½ at NC STATE at MISSOURI STATE 4½ Murray State at DRAKE 1½ Indiana State at NORTHERN IOWA 7½ UIC Southern Illinois 9½ at VALPARAISO at BRADLEY 13½ Evansville at MEMPHIS 21½ UTSA at OHIO STATE 1½ Wisconsin at TROY 2½ Louisiana UConn 4½ at XAVIER at SYRACUSE 3½ Boston College at TCU 4½ Oklahoma Florida 2½ at OLE MISS at GEORGIA 2½ Arkansas at MARQUETTE 11½ Butler at USC 6½ Washington State Colorado 5½ at CAL

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -172 Montreal +142 at DALLAS -192 Minnesota +158 at COLORADO -146 Vegas +122

