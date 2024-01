NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 3½ (44) Miami…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 3½ 3½ (44) Miami

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9½ 10 (35½) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 7 7½ (50½) Green Bay at DETROIT 3 3½ (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2½ 2½ (44) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 11½ (240) at DETROIT Minnesota 5 (218) at ORLANDO at NEW YORK 11½ (226) Portland at DALLAS 8 (234½) Memphis at LA LAKERS 5 (233) Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CORNELL 11½ Columbia Seton Hall 6½ at GEORGETOWN at KENT STATE 3½ Toledo at ALABAMA 11½ South Carolina at CINCINNATI 5½ Texas Houston 3½ at IOWA STATE at KENTUCKY 12½ Missouri at GEORGE MASON 3½ VCU Ohio 1½ at BOWLING GREEN at WESTERN MICHIGAN 1½ Northern Illinois Yale 7½ at BROWN at DAVIDSON 5½ Rhode Island Wake Forest 3½ at FLORIDA STATE at EASTERN MICHIGAN 4½ Central Michigan Akron 7½ at BALL STATE at BUFFALO 2½ Miami (OH) at RUTGERS 3½ Indiana Kansas State 1½ at WEST VIRGINIA at NICHOLLS STATE 4½ SE Louisiana at LOYOLA CHICAGO 1½ Richmond at TEXAS TECH 9½ Oklahoma State Purdue 7½ at NEBRASKA Creighton 15½ at DEPAUL at AUBURN 7½ Texas A&M at BAYLOR 2½ BYU at LSU 8½ Vanderbilt at UTAH STATE 15½ Wyoming at GEORGIA TECH 5½ Notre Dame Duke 5½ at PITTSBURGH Colorado State 1½ at BOISE STATE at NEVADA 15½ Air Force New Mexico 2½ at UNLV San Diego State 10½ at SAN JOSE STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -120 Seattle +100 at TORONTO -450 San Jose +340 at TAMPA BAY -111 Los Angeles -108 at N.Y ISLANDERS -120 Vancouver +100 at WINNIPEG -250 Columbus +202 at NASHVILLE -215 Anaheim +176 Florida -170 at ST. LOUIS +140 Edmonton -375 at CHICAGO +290 Boston -146 at ARIZONA +122 at CALGARY -130 Ottawa +108

