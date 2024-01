NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville 3 4½ (42½) at TENNESSEE at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (30½) NY…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville 3 4½ (42½) at TENNESSEE at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (30½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (42½) Atlanta at DETROIT 3½ 3½ (46½) Minnesota Tampa Bay 4 4½ (36½) at CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 3½ 7½ (37½) Cleveland Dallas 13 13½ (46½) at WASHINGTON at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (45) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 3 3½ (35½) Kansas City Philadelphia 7 4½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at LAS VEGAS 2½ 3 (37½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (40½) LA Rams Seattle 3 3 (47½) at ARIZONA Buffalo 3 2½ (48½) at MIAMI

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 4½ 4½ (56½) Washington

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 10 (236) San Antonio at BROOKLYN 8 (225) Portland Atlanta 1 (239½) at ORLANDO at SACRAMENTO 3½ (235½) New Orleans Minnesota 2½ (231½) at DALLAS at DENVER 16½ (236½) Detroit at PHOENIX 4 (228½) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 2 (237½) Toronto LA Clippers 4 (230½) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan 4½ at PENN STATE at DAYTON 8½ UMass at IONA 9½ Niagara Wichita State 1½ at TEMPLE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 17½ IUPUI at QUINNIPIAC 9½ Manhattan at RIDER 1½ Canisius at SAINT PETER’S 2½ Mount St. Mary’s at FAIRFIELD 2½ Marist Indiana State 1½ at NORTHERN IOWA at EAST CAROLINA 4½ Tulsa at UAB 3½ South Florida at UTEP 9½ Chicago State Drake 4½ at BELMONT at CLEVELAND STATE 4½ Northern Kentucky at MEMPHIS 6½ SMU at MINNESOTA 1½ Maryland Michigan State 3½ at NORTHWESTERN

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -176 at WASHINGTON +146 Calgary -255 at CHICAGO +205 Winnipeg -138 at ARIZONA +115 Detroit -146 at ANAHEIM +122

