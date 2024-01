NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 3 (34½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 3 (34½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (42½) Atlanta at CINCINNATI 3½ 7½ (37½) Cleveland at DETROIT 3½ 3 (45½) Minnesota Jacksonville 3 3½ (41½) at TENNESSEE Tampa Bay 4 4½ (36½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (30½) NY Jets Seattle 3 3 (47½) at ARIZONA at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (45) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 3 3½ (35½) Kansas City Philadelphia 7 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at LAS VEGAS 2½ 3 (37½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (41½) LA Rams Dallas 13 13½ (47½) at WASHINGTON Buffalo 3 2½ (48½) at MIAMI

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 4½ 4½ (56½) Washington

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 8½ (238) at WASHINGTON Boston 5½ (245½) at INDIANA at PHILADELPHIA 12 (237) Utah Milwaukee 5½ (239½) at HOUSTON

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UMass-Lowell 1½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at CLEMSON 3½ North Carolina at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 1½ Howard at IOWA 6½ Rutgers Mississippi State 3½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Marquette 5½ at SETON HALL at GEORGETOWN 6½ DePaul Pittsburgh 8½ at LOUISVILLE at FORDHAM 4½ La Salle at FLORIDA 3½ Kentucky at MISSOURI 4½ Georgia Samford 5½ at CITADEL Mercer 5½ at VMI Bryant 5½ at UMBC Milwaukee 8½ at DETROIT MERCY Colgate 5½ at NAVY at ARMY 5½ Holy Cross at VILLANOVA 4½ St. John’s at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 6½ Lafayette at WAGNER 4 Saint Francis (PA) at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 1½ Wright State at HOFSTRA 5½ Delaware at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 4½ Le Moyne at BALL STATE 7½ Central Michigan at BUFFALO 2½ Western Michigan UNC Wilmington 1½ at TOWSON Albany (NY) 3½ at NJIT at HIGH POINT 6½ Gardner-Webb at PRINCETON 15½ Harvard at CREIGHTON 11½ Providence at PENNSYLVANIA 7½ Dartmouth Auburn 2½ at ARKANSAS at EVANSVILLE 2½ Murray State at KANSAS 8½ TCU at NC STATE 1½ Virginia at NORTH TEXAS 4½ Tulane at HOUSTON 21½ West Virginia at GEORGE MASON 9½ Saint Louis at STETSON 5½ Jacksonville Drexel 7½ at WILLIAM & MARY at HAMPTON 2½ Campbell at VERMONT 7½ Maine UNC Asheville 4½ at PRESBYTERIAN at OHIO 7½ Northern Illinois McNeese 9½ at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE at STONEHILL 4½ LIU American 1½ at BUCKNELL at WISCONSIN 6½ Nebraska at WAKE FOREST 4½ Miami (FL) at RICE 8½ UTSA at LONGWOOD 15½ Charleston Southern at OAKLAND 7½ Green Bay at MERRIMACK 4½ Sacred Heart at SFA 7½ UT Arlington at UL MONROE 3½ Georgia Southern James Madison 7½ at SOUTHERN MISS at MOREHEAD STATE 9½ Tennessee State at NORTHERN ARIZONA 1½ North Dakota at ARKANSAS STATE 9½ Old Dominion Baylor 4½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at JACKSON STATE 7½ Alcorn State Alabama 14½ at VANDERBILT Kent State 9½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at SOUTH ALABAMA 4½ Georgia State at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 4½ Florida A&M at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 1½ Morgan State Virginia Tech 1½ at FLORIDA STATE Saint Bonaventure 1½ at RICHMOND at VCU 11½ George Washington at BRADLEY 4½ Missouri State at UC IRVINE 9½ UC Davis Winthrop 5½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at LITTLE ROCK 8½ Eastern Illinois at WESTERN CAROLINA 5½ Wofford at UTAH VALLEY 6½ Southern Utah Norfolk State 8½ at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE Lipscomb 3½ at BELLARMINE at GEORGIA TECH 2½ Boston College at USC 3½ Stanford Florida Atlantic 9½ at CHARLOTTE at SAN DIEGO STATE 9½ UNLV Duquesne 1½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO at DELAWARE STATE 9½ Coppin State at UNC GREENSBORO 6½ East Tennessee State Nicholls State 7½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at WESTERN ILLINOIS 8½ Lindenwood Appalachian State 4½ at TROY at JACKSONVILLE STATE 5½ Florida International at GRAMBLING 2½ Prairie View A&M Marshall 1½ at TEXAS STATE at KENNESAW STATE 8½ Queens Lehigh 2½ at LOYOLA (MD) at EASTERN WASHINGTON 9½ North Dakota State at NEW ORLEANS 1½ SE Louisiana at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 12½ Montana State Louisiana Tech 6½ at SAM HOUSTON at TENNESSEE 11½ Ole Miss at SEATTLE U 6½ Cal Baptist at OKLAHOMA 3½ Iowa State at KANSAS STATE 5½ UCF at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 9½ UT Rio Grande Valley Liberty 3½ at WESTERN KENTUCKY Duke 14½ at NOTRE DAME at WASHINGTON 12½ Oregon State Texas A&M-CC 1½ at INCARNATE WORD at SOUTHERN 4½ Texas Southern at UAPB 3½ Alabama A&M Charleston (SC) 6½ at STONY BROOK at CHATTANOOGA 2½ Furman at EASTERN KENTUCKY 4½ Austin Peay at FGCU 10½ North Florida Nevada 6½ at FRESNO STATE Southern Illinois 2½ at ILLINOIS STATE at ELON 4½ N.C. A&T at LONG BEACH STATE 7½ UC Riverside at LAMAR 10½ Northwestern State Alabama State 10½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at PORTLAND 9½ Pacific at TEXAS 6½ Texas Tech at LOUISIANA 10½ Coastal Carolina at IDAHO STATE 1½ Omaha at NORTHERN COLORADO 2½ Denver at ARIZONA 13½ Utah Weber State 3½ at ORAL ROBERTS Colorado 3½ at ARIZONA STATE at ST. THOMAS 9½ Sacramento State Portland State 2½ at UMKC Hawaii 1½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at UIC 11½ Valparaiso Ohio State 1½ at INDIANA at NORTH ALABAMA 9½ Central Arkansas at TEXAS A&M 12½ LSU at SOUTHERN INDIANA 3½ Tennessee Tech UCSD 1½ at CSU FULLERTON at GONZAGA 22½ San Diego at MONTANA 12½ South Dakota at UTAH STATE 1½ Colorado State Grand Canyon 12½ at UTAH TECH Saint Mary’s (CA) 9½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at UCLA 6½ Cal at BYU 9½ Cincinnati Santa Clara 3½ at PEPPERDINE UCSB 7½ at CAL POLY at NEW MEXICO 16½ Wyoming at WASHINGTON STATE 1½ Oregon

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Calgary OFF at COLORADO -150 Florida +125 at BOSTON -160 Tampa Bay +132 Minnesota -134 at COLUMBUS +112 Toronto -280 at SAN JOSE +225 at PITTSBURGH -170 Buffalo +140 New York -225 at MONTREAL +184 at NEW JERSEY -118 Vancouver -102 at CAROLINA -188 St. Louis +155 at DALLAS -164 Nashville +136 at EDMONTON -194 Ottawa +160 at VEGAS -154 N.Y Islanders +128

