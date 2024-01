NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 4 (35½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 4 (35½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (42½) Atlanta at CINCINNATI 3½ 7 (37½) Cleveland at DETROIT 3½ 3 (45½) Minnesota Jacksonville 3 3½ (40½) at TENNESSEE Tampa Bay 4 4½ (37½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (30½) NY Jets Seattle 3 3 (47½) at ARIZONA at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (45) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 3 3½ (35) Kansas City Philadelphia 7 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at LAS VEGAS 2½ 2½ (37½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (41½) LA Rams Dallas 13 13½ (47½) at WASHINGTON Buffalo 3 2½ (48½) at MIAMI

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 4½ 4½ (56½) Washington

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (240) Utah at INDIANA 4 (263½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (228) New York at CLEVELAND 10½ (240) Washington Oklahoma City 5½ (234½) at BROOKLYN at CHICAGO 8 (223) Charlotte Minnesota 3½ (219½) at HOUSTON at NEW ORLEANS ½ (229) LA Clippers at DALLAS 10½ (237½) Portland at PHOENIX 4 (229½) Miami at DENVER 10½ (223½) Orlando at SACRAMENTO 4½ (238½) Toronto at LA LAKERS 4½ (228½) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 10 (240½) Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 5½ at BUTLER Fairfield 4½ at SIENA at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 2½ Canisius at TOLEDO 11½ Miami (OH) Niagara 2½ at MANHATTAN Iona 1½ at SAINT PETER’S at QUINNIPIAC 3½ Rider at PURDUE 10½ Illinois at AKRON 9½ Bowling Green Boise State 5½ at SAN JOSE STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -360 Chicago +280 Carolina -164 at WASHINGTON +136 Winnipeg -182 at ANAHEIM +150

