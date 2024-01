NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 4 (35½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 4 (35½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (42½) Atlanta at CINCINNATI 3½ 7 (37½) Cleveland at DETROIT 3½ 3½ (45½) Minnesota Jacksonville 3 5½ (39½) at TENNESSEE Tampa Bay 4 4½ (37½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (30½) NY Jets Seattle 3 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (44½) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 3 3½ (35) Kansas City Philadelphia 7 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at LAS VEGAS 2½ 2½ (38½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (41½) LA Rams Dallas 13 13½ (46½) at WASHINGTON Buffalo 3 3 (49½) at MIAMI

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 4½ 4½ (55½) Washington

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 9 (249½) at SAN ANTONIO Denver 3 (234½) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SACRED HEART 8½ Saint Francis (PA) SFA 8½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at BELLARMINE 1½ Austin Peay at FGCU 5½ Jacksonville at NORTHEASTERN 6½ Stony Brook at MICHIGAN STATE 13½ Penn State at SOUTH FLORIDA 5½ Temple Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at STONEHILL at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1½ Youngstown State at HOFSTRA 2½ Charleston (SC) at WILLIAM & MARY 2½ Elon Campbell 1½ at N.C. A&T at MOREHEAD STATE 12½ Tennessee Tech Towson 2½ at MONMOUTH Lipscomb 2½ at EASTERN KENTUCKY at STETSON 7½ North Florida at DELAWARE 13½ Hampton at ROBERT MORRIS 9½ IUPUI Green Bay 4½ at DETROIT MERCY at OAKLAND 7½ Milwaukee at MERRIMACK 7½ Fairleigh Dickinson at TROY 4½ Old Dominion at WRIGHT STATE 5½ Cleveland State at DREXEL 2½ UNC Wilmington Wagner 4½ at LIU at UTAH VALLEY 2½ Cal Baptist at TARLETON STATE 5½ UT Arlington Appalachian State 3½ at SOUTH ALABAMA at LITTLE ROCK 3½ SIU-Edwardsville James Madison 5½ at LOUISIANA at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ Georgia State Memphis 8½ at TULSA at TEXAS STATE 9½ Coastal Carolina at ARKANSAS STATE 10½ Georgia Southern at WESTERN ILLINOIS 7½ Southeast Missouri State Tennessee State 2½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA Grand Canyon 9½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at UT MARTIN 9½ Eastern Illinois at NEW MEXICO STATE 1½ UTEP at MICHIGAN 6½ Minnesota at WASHINGTON 3½ Oregon at WICHITA STATE 1½ North Texas at GONZAGA 20½ Pepperdine at ARIZONA 10½ Colorado at UC RIVERSIDE 1½ UC Davis San Francisco 19½ at PACIFIC at UCSB 4½ UCSD at UC IRVINE 12½ CSU Fullerton Hawaii 4½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD Long Beach State 8½ at CAL POLY at SEATTLE U 10½ Utah Tech Saint Mary’s (CA) 14½ at SAN DIEGO at WASHINGTON STATE 11½ Oregon State at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 1½ Santa Clara Utah 5½ at ARIZONA STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -400 Chicago +310 at BOSTON -152 Pittsburgh +126 Buffalo -134 at MONTREAL +112 at PHILADELPHIA -194 Columbus +160 Vancouver -137 at ST. LOUIS +114 at DALLAS -128 Colorado +106 Tampa Bay -140 at MINNESOTA +116 at NASHVILLE -122 Calgary +102 New York OFF at ARIZONA OFF at SEATTLE -125 Ottawa +104 at VEGAS OFF Florida OFF at LOS ANGELES -192 Detroit +158 Winnipeg -245 at SAN JOSE +198

