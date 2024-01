NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 3½ (36½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 3½ (36½) at BALTIMORE Houston 1½ 1½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (42½) Atlanta at CINCINNATI 3½ 6 (38½) Cleveland at DETROIT 3½ 3 (45½) Minnesota Jacksonville 3 5½ (40½) at TENNESSEE Tampa Bay 4 5½ (37½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 2½ (30½) NY Jets Seattle 3 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (44) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (35½) Kansas City Philadelphia 7 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at LAS VEGAS 2½ 2½ (37½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3 (42½) LA Rams Dallas 13 13½ (45½) at WASHINGTON Buffalo 3 3 (49½) at MIAMI

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 4½ 4½ (55½) Washington

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 2½ (258½) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 9½ (239½) Washington Oklahoma City 2 (247½) at ATLANTA at MEMPHIS 1 (232½) Toronto at HOUSTON 6½ (222½) Brooklyn at MINNESOTA 6½ (223½) New Orleans at DALLAS 11 (234½) Portland at NEW YORK 9 (220½) Chicago LA Clippers 3 (233½) at PHOENIX at UTAH 9 (239½) Detroit at LA LAKERS 6½ (226½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 4 (233) Orlando

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Yale 5½ at HOWARD at UNC ASHEVILLE 8½ South Carolina Upstate at WINTHROP 2½ Longwood at PROVIDENCE 6½ Seton Hall George Mason 3½ at LA SALLE at NAVY 2½ Boston University at BUCKNELL 6½ Holy Cross at OHIO STATE 8½ Rutgers at AMERICAN 1½ Lehigh at LAFAYETTE 2½ Army at WOFFORD 15½ VMI at OKLAHOMA STATE 17½ Chicago State at GEORGE WASHINGTON 3½ Fordham at FLORIDA STATE 3½ Georgia Tech at VIRGINIA 14½ Louisville at SAINT LOUIS 2½ Loyola Chicago at COLGATE 11½ Loyola (MD) at UNC GREENSBORO 2½ Furman at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 4½ Mercer at UMASS 1½ Duquesne Saint Joseph’s (PA) 5½ at RHODE ISLAND Dayton 4½ at DAVIDSON at INDIANA STATE 14½ Evansville at RADFORD 1½ High Point Presbyterian 1½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Western Carolina 2½ at CITADEL Marshall 6½ at UL MONROE at SAMFORD 8½ Chattanooga Montana 1½ at NORTH DAKOTA STATE at OMAHA 2½ Northern Arizona at NORTH DAKOTA 1½ Northern Colorado Bradley 10½ at VALPARAISO Eastern Washington 6½ at SOUTH DAKOTA Clemson 1½ at MIAMI (FL) at VILLANOVA 7½ Xavier St. Thomas 5½ at IDAHO at NEBRASKA 4½ Indiana at VCU 4½ Saint Bonaventure at UCLA 3½ Stanford at SACRAMENTO STATE 1½ UMKC NC State 4½ at NOTRE DAME at WEBER STATE 6½ South Dakota State at TULANE 8½ Rice at MISSOURI STATE 2½ Northern Iowa at MONTANA STATE 1½ Oral Roberts at DENVER 8½ Idaho State at USC 8½ Cal at SAN DIEGO STATE 16½ Fresno State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -152 at WASHINGTON +126 Toronto -205 at ANAHEIM +168

