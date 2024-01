NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 4 (37) at BALTIMORE at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 1½ (47½) Houston Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 4 4 (37) at BALTIMORE at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 1½ (47½) Houston

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (42) Atlanta at CINCINNATI 3½ 4½ (38½) Cleveland at DETROIT 3½ 5½ (46½) Minnesota Jacksonville 3 5½ (40½) at TENNESSEE Tampa Bay 4 5½ (37½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 2½ (30½) NY Jets Seattle 3 3 (47½) at ARIZONA at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (44) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 3 2½ (35½) Kansas City Philadelphia 7 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at LAS VEGAS 2½ 2½ (37½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3½ (42) LA Rams Dallas 13 13½ (44½) at WASHINGTON Buffalo 3 3 (49½) at MIAMI

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 11 (224½) Chicago at MEMPHIS 11½ (234½) San Antonio Boston 3 (239½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (229½) Brooklyn at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (231½) Orlando at SACRAMENTO 16 (231½) Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Utah State 6½ at AIR FORCE at UCONN 23½ DePaul at KENT STATE 10½ Ball State at MIAMI (OH) 5½ Western Michigan Vermont 4½ at BROWN at HARVARD 3½ Albany (NY) at OHIO 1½ Toledo at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 17½ East Carolina Wake Forest 1½ at BOSTON COLLEGE Purdue 6½ at MARYLAND at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1½ Buffalo at BOWLING GREEN 10½ Eastern Michigan at WISCONSIN 6½ Iowa Creighton 13½ at GEORGETOWN at TENNESSEE 23½ Norfolk State North Carolina 4½ at PITTSBURGH at BAYLOR 16½ Cornell at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 6½ Belmont at MURRAY STATE 2½ UIC Akron 5½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at KANSAS STATE 19½ Chicago State at ST. JOHN’S 6½ Butler at WYOMING 4½ San Jose State at SMU 8½ Charlotte UAB 6½ at UTSA at DRAKE 12½ Illinois State at AUBURN 21½ Pennsylvania at ILLINOIS 5½ Northwestern at DUKE 14½ Syracuse at COLORADO STATE 3½ New Mexico

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -240 at COLUMBUS +195 at N.Y RANGERS -120 Carolina +100 at PITTSBURGH -172 Washington +142 at WINNIPEG -134 Tampa Bay +112 at DALLAS -285 Montreal +230 at MINNESOTA -111 Calgary -108 at NASHVILLE -275 Chicago +220 at EDMONTON -170 Philadelphia +140 at COLORADO -182 N.Y Islanders +150 Florida -154 at ARIZONA +128 at VANCOUVER -152 Ottawa +126 at LOS ANGELES -134 Toronto +112 Detroit -184 at SAN JOSE +152

