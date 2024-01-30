Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 34 22 6 4 2 50 118 79
Fayetteville 33 22 7 4 0 48 115 87
Peoria 34 22 8 1 3 48 125 94
Roanoke 33 21 8 3 1 46 112 91
Huntsville 34 18 11 4 1 41 101 103
Pensacola 33 15 16 1 1 32 104 110
Quad City 31 15 16 0 0 30 105 112
Evansville 32 13 16 2 1 29 87 101
Knoxville 33 9 20 3 1 22 77 126
Macon 33 8 20 3 2 21 85 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

