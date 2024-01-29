All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 34 22 6 4 2 50 118 79…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 34 22 6 4 2 50 118 79 Fayetteville 33 22 7 4 0 48 115 87 Peoria 34 22 8 1 3 48 125 94 Roanoke 33 21 8 3 1 46 112 91 Huntsville 34 18 11 4 1 41 101 103 Pensacola 33 15 16 1 1 32 104 110 Quad City 31 15 16 0 0 30 105 112 Evansville 32 13 16 2 1 29 87 101 Knoxville 33 9 20 3 1 22 77 126 Macon 33 8 20 3 2 21 85 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

