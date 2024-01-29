All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|34
|22
|6
|4
|2
|50
|118
|79
|Fayetteville
|33
|22
|7
|4
|0
|48
|115
|87
|Peoria
|34
|22
|8
|1
|3
|48
|125
|94
|Roanoke
|33
|21
|8
|3
|1
|46
|112
|91
|Huntsville
|34
|18
|11
|4
|1
|41
|101
|103
|Pensacola
|33
|15
|16
|1
|1
|32
|104
|110
|Quad City
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|105
|112
|Evansville
|32
|13
|16
|2
|1
|29
|87
|101
|Knoxville
|33
|9
|20
|3
|1
|22
|77
|126
|Macon
|33
|8
|20
|3
|2
|21
|85
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Evansville at Quad City, 11 a.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
