All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|34
|22
|6
|4
|2
|50
|118
|79
|Fayetteville
|33
|22
|7
|4
|0
|48
|115
|87
|Peoria
|34
|22
|8
|1
|3
|48
|125
|94
|Roanoke
|33
|21
|8
|3
|1
|46
|112
|91
|Huntsville
|34
|18
|11
|4
|1
|41
|101
|103
|Pensacola
|33
|15
|16
|1
|1
|32
|104
|110
|Quad City
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|105
|112
|Evansville
|32
|13
|16
|2
|1
|29
|87
|101
|Knoxville
|33
|9
|20
|3
|1
|22
|77
|126
|Macon
|33
|8
|20
|3
|2
|21
|85
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Peoria 4, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 4
Birmingham 2, Evansville 1
Quad City 6, Macon 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
