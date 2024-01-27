All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|32
|22
|6
|4
|0
|48
|111
|81
|Birmingham
|33
|21
|6
|4
|2
|48
|116
|78
|Peoria
|33
|21
|8
|1
|3
|46
|121
|92
|Roanoke
|32
|21
|8
|2
|1
|45
|110
|88
|Huntsville
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|95
|99
|Pensacola
|32
|14
|16
|1
|1
|30
|101
|108
|Evansville
|31
|13
|15
|2
|1
|29
|86
|99
|Quad City
|30
|14
|16
|0
|0
|28
|99
|109
|Knoxville
|32
|9
|19
|3
|1
|22
|75
|122
|Macon
|32
|8
|19
|3
|2
|21
|82
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3
Peoria 5, Knoxville 0
Evansville 6, Birmingham 5
Huntsville 5, Fayetteville 4
Quad City 6, Macon 3
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
