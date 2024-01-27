All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 32 22 6 4 0 48 111 81…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 32 22 6 4 0 48 111 81 Birmingham 33 21 6 4 2 48 116 78 Peoria 33 21 8 1 3 46 121 92 Roanoke 32 21 8 2 1 45 110 88 Huntsville 33 17 11 4 1 39 95 99 Pensacola 32 14 16 1 1 30 101 108 Evansville 31 13 15 2 1 29 86 99 Quad City 30 14 16 0 0 28 99 109 Knoxville 32 9 19 3 1 22 75 122 Macon 32 8 19 3 2 21 82 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 5, Knoxville 0

Evansville 6, Birmingham 5

Huntsville 5, Fayetteville 4

Quad City 6, Macon 3

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

