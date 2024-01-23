All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 31 22 6 3 0 47 107 76…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 31 22 6 3 0 47 107 76 Birmingham 32 21 6 3 2 47 111 72 Peoria 32 20 8 1 3 44 116 92 Roanoke 31 20 8 2 1 43 106 85 Huntsville 32 16 11 4 1 37 90 95 Pensacola 31 14 16 0 1 29 98 104 Evansville 30 12 15 2 1 27 80 94 Quad City 29 13 16 0 0 26 93 106 Knoxville 31 9 18 3 1 22 75 117 Macon 31 8 18 3 2 21 79 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

