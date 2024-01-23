Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 23, 2024, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 31 22 6 3 0 47 107 76
Birmingham 32 21 6 3 2 47 111 72
Peoria 32 20 8 1 3 44 116 92
Roanoke 31 20 8 2 1 43 106 85
Huntsville 32 16 11 4 1 37 90 95
Pensacola 31 14 16 0 1 29 98 104
Evansville 30 12 15 2 1 27 80 94
Quad City 29 13 16 0 0 26 93 106
Knoxville 31 9 18 3 1 22 75 117
Macon 31 8 18 3 2 21 79 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up