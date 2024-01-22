Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 22, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 31 22 6 3 0 47 107 76
Birmingham 32 21 6 3 2 47 111 72
Peoria 32 20 8 1 3 44 116 92
Roanoke 31 20 8 2 1 43 106 85
Huntsville 32 16 11 4 1 37 90 95
Pensacola 31 14 16 0 1 29 98 104
Evansville 30 12 15 2 1 27 80 94
Quad City 29 13 16 0 0 26 93 106
Knoxville 31 9 18 3 1 22 75 117
Macon 31 8 18 3 2 21 79 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 3, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports
