All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|31
|22
|6
|3
|0
|47
|107
|76
|Birmingham
|32
|21
|6
|3
|2
|47
|111
|72
|Peoria
|32
|20
|8
|1
|3
|44
|116
|92
|Roanoke
|31
|20
|8
|2
|1
|43
|106
|85
|Huntsville
|32
|16
|11
|4
|1
|37
|90
|95
|Pensacola
|31
|14
|16
|0
|1
|29
|98
|104
|Evansville
|30
|12
|15
|2
|1
|27
|80
|94
|Quad City
|29
|13
|16
|0
|0
|26
|93
|106
|Knoxville
|31
|9
|18
|3
|1
|22
|75
|117
|Macon
|31
|8
|18
|3
|2
|21
|79
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1
Peoria 3, Evansville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
