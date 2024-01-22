All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 31 22 6 3 0 47 107 76…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 31 22 6 3 0 47 107 76 Birmingham 32 21 6 3 2 47 111 72 Peoria 32 20 8 1 3 44 116 92 Roanoke 31 20 8 2 1 43 106 85 Huntsville 32 16 11 4 1 37 90 95 Pensacola 31 14 16 0 1 29 98 104 Evansville 30 12 15 2 1 27 80 94 Quad City 29 13 16 0 0 26 93 106 Knoxville 31 9 18 3 1 22 75 117 Macon 31 8 18 3 2 21 79 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 3, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

