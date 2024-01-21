All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 30 22 5 3 0 47 106 72…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 30 22 5 3 0 47 106 72 Birmingham 31 20 6 3 2 45 107 71 Roanoke 31 20 8 2 1 43 106 85 Peoria 31 19 8 1 3 42 113 90 Huntsville 32 16 11 4 1 37 90 95 Pensacola 31 14 16 0 1 29 98 104 Evansville 29 12 14 2 1 27 78 91 Quad City 29 13 16 0 0 26 93 106 Knoxville 31 9 18 3 1 22 75 117 Macon 31 8 18 3 2 21 79 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 2

Peoria 2, Evansville 1

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 4

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 4, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

