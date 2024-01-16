All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 29 20 5 2 2 44 103 64…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 29 20 5 2 2 44 103 64 Fayetteville 28 20 5 3 0 43 99 68 Peoria 30 18 8 1 3 40 111 89 Roanoke 28 17 8 2 1 37 89 76 Huntsville 30 15 11 3 1 34 82 87 Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 93 97 Evansville 28 12 13 2 1 27 77 89 Quad City 27 12 15 0 0 24 87 99 Knoxville 29 8 17 3 1 20 68 111 Macon 28 7 16 3 2 19 71 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Macon 6, Quad City 4

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

