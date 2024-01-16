All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|29
|20
|5
|2
|2
|44
|103
|64
|Fayetteville
|28
|20
|5
|3
|0
|43
|99
|68
|Peoria
|30
|18
|8
|1
|3
|40
|111
|89
|Roanoke
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|37
|89
|76
|Huntsville
|30
|15
|11
|3
|1
|34
|82
|87
|Pensacola
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|93
|97
|Evansville
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|77
|89
|Quad City
|27
|12
|15
|0
|0
|24
|87
|99
|Knoxville
|29
|8
|17
|3
|1
|20
|68
|111
|Macon
|28
|7
|16
|3
|2
|19
|71
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Macon 6, Quad City 4
Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
