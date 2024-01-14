Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2024

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 28 20 5 3 0 43 99 68
Birmingham 28 19 5 2 2 42 100 62
Peoria 30 18 8 1 3 40 111 89
Roanoke 28 17 8 2 1 37 89 76
Huntsville 30 15 11 3 1 34 82 87
Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 93 97
Evansville 28 12 13 2 1 27 77 89
Quad City 26 12 14 0 0 24 83 93
Knoxville 28 8 17 2 1 19 66 108
Macon 27 6 16 3 2 17 65 96

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 2

Evansville 6, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 6, Roanoke 2

Quad City 2, Birmingham 1

Peoria 5, Huntsville 2

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Monday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 2 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

