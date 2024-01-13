All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|28
|20
|5
|3
|0
|43
|99
|68
|Birmingham
|28
|19
|5
|2
|2
|42
|100
|62
|Peoria
|29
|18
|7
|1
|3
|40
|109
|86
|Roanoke
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|37
|89
|76
|Huntsville
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|79
|85
|Pensacola
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|93
|97
|Evansville
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|77
|89
|Quad City
|26
|12
|14
|0
|0
|24
|83
|93
|Knoxville
|28
|8
|17
|2
|1
|19
|66
|108
|Macon
|27
|6
|16
|3
|2
|17
|65
|96
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Macon 3
Evansville 2, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 5, Quad City 1
Roanoke 5, Pensacola 2
Huntsville 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Macon 2
Evansville 6, Knoxville 4
Pensacola 6, Roanoke 2
Quad City 2, Birmingham 1
Peoria 5, Huntsville 2
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 2 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
