All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|27
|19
|4
|2
|2
|42
|99
|60
|Fayetteville
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|41
|95
|66
|Peoria
|28
|17
|7
|1
|3
|38
|104
|84
|Roanoke
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|37
|87
|70
|Huntsville
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|77
|80
|Pensacola
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|87
|95
|Evansville
|27
|11
|13
|2
|1
|25
|71
|85
|Quad City
|25
|11
|14
|0
|0
|22
|81
|92
|Knoxville
|27
|8
|16
|2
|1
|19
|62
|102
|Macon
|26
|6
|15
|3
|2
|17
|63
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Macon 3
Evansville 2, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 5, Quad City 1
Roanoke 5, Pensacola 2
Huntsville 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 2 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
