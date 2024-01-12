All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 27 19 4 2 2 42 99 60…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 27 19 4 2 2 42 99 60 Fayetteville 27 19 5 3 0 41 95 66 Peoria 28 17 7 1 3 38 104 84 Roanoke 27 17 7 2 1 37 87 70 Huntsville 28 14 10 3 1 32 77 80 Pensacola 28 13 15 0 0 26 87 95 Evansville 27 11 13 2 1 25 71 85 Quad City 25 11 14 0 0 22 81 92 Knoxville 27 8 16 2 1 19 62 102 Macon 26 6 15 3 2 17 63 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3

Evansville 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 5, Quad City 1

Roanoke 5, Pensacola 2

Huntsville 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 2 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

