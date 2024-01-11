All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|94
|59
|Fayetteville
|26
|18
|5
|3
|0
|39
|91
|63
|Peoria
|27
|17
|7
|1
|2
|37
|101
|80
|Roanoke
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|82
|68
|Huntsville
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|73
|77
|Pensacola
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|26
|85
|90
|Evansville
|26
|10
|13
|2
|1
|23
|69
|84
|Quad City
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|80
|87
|Knoxville
|26
|8
|16
|2
|0
|18
|61
|100
|Macon
|25
|6
|15
|3
|1
|16
|60
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
