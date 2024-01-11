All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 26 18 4 2 2 40 94 59…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 26 18 4 2 2 40 94 59 Fayetteville 26 18 5 3 0 39 91 63 Peoria 27 17 7 1 2 37 101 80 Roanoke 26 16 7 2 1 35 82 68 Huntsville 27 13 10 3 1 30 73 77 Pensacola 27 13 14 0 0 26 85 90 Evansville 26 10 13 2 1 23 69 84 Quad City 24 11 13 0 0 22 80 87 Knoxville 26 8 16 2 0 18 61 100 Macon 25 6 15 3 1 16 60 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.