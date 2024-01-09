All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 26 18 4 2 2 40 94 59…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 26 18 4 2 2 40 94 59 Fayetteville 26 18 5 3 0 39 91 63 Peoria 27 17 7 1 2 37 101 80 Roanoke 26 16 7 2 1 35 82 68 Huntsville 27 13 10 3 1 30 73 77 Pensacola 27 13 14 0 0 26 85 90 Evansville 26 10 13 2 1 23 69 84 Quad City 24 11 13 0 0 22 80 87 Knoxville 26 8 16 2 0 18 61 100 Macon 25 6 15 3 1 16 60 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

