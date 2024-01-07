Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 7, 2024, 9:07 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 26 18 4 2 2 40 94 59
Fayetteville 26 18 5 3 0 39 91 63
Peoria 27 17 7 1 2 37 101 80
Roanoke 26 16 7 2 1 35 82 68
Huntsville 27 13 10 3 1 30 73 77
Pensacola 27 13 14 0 0 26 85 90
Evansville 26 10 13 2 1 23 69 84
Quad City 24 11 13 0 0 22 80 87
Knoxville 26 8 16 2 0 18 61 100
Macon 25 6 15 3 1 16 60 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 3

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Huntsville 5, Peoria 4

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

