All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 26 18 4 2 2 40 94 59 Fayetteville 26 18 5 3 0 39 91 63 Peoria 27 17 7 1 2 37 101 80 Roanoke 25 15 7 2 1 33 77 67 Huntsville 27 13 10 3 1 30 73 77 Pensacola 27 13 14 0 0 26 85 90 Evansville 26 10 13 2 1 23 69 84 Quad City 24 11 13 0 0 22 80 87 Knoxville 25 8 15 2 0 18 60 95 Macon 25 6 15 3 1 16 60 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 1

Macon 6, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Huntsville 3, Peoria 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 3

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Huntsville 5, Peoria 4

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

