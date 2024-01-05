All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|25
|17
|4
|2
|2
|38
|90
|57
|Fayetteville
|25
|17
|5
|3
|0
|37
|86
|60
|Peoria
|26
|17
|7
|1
|1
|36
|97
|75
|Roanoke
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|73
|65
|Huntsville
|26
|12
|10
|3
|1
|28
|68
|73
|Pensacola
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|83
|86
|Quad City
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|79
|84
|Evansville
|25
|9
|13
|2
|1
|21
|66
|83
|Knoxville
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|58
|91
|Macon
|24
|6
|14
|3
|1
|16
|57
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 2, Pensacola 1
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 1
Macon 6, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4
Evansville 3, Quad City 0
Huntsville 3, Peoria 0
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.