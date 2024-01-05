Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 5, 2024, 10:56 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 25 17 4 2 2 38 90 57
Fayetteville 25 17 5 3 0 37 86 60
Peoria 26 17 7 1 1 36 97 75
Roanoke 24 14 7 2 1 31 73 65
Huntsville 26 12 10 3 1 28 68 73
Pensacola 26 13 13 0 0 26 83 86
Quad City 23 11 12 0 0 22 79 84
Evansville 25 9 13 2 1 21 66 83
Knoxville 24 8 14 2 0 18 58 91
Macon 24 6 14 3 1 16 57 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Pensacola 1

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 1

Macon 6, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Huntsville 3, Peoria 0

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

