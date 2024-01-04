Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52
Peoria 25 17 6 1 1 36 97 72
Fayetteville 24 16 5 3 0 35 82 59
Roanoke 23 13 7 2 1 29 68 61
Pensacola 25 13 12 0 0 26 81 80
Huntsville 25 11 10 3 1 26 65 73
Quad City 22 11 11 0 0 22 79 81
Evansville 24 8 13 2 1 19 63 83
Knoxville 23 8 13 2 0 18 57 87
Macon 23 5 14 3 1 14 51 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Pensacola 1

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up