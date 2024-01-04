All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52 Peoria 25 17 6 1 1 36 97 72 Fayetteville 24 16 5 3 0 35 82 59 Roanoke 23 13 7 2 1 29 68 61 Pensacola 25 13 12 0 0 26 81 80 Huntsville 25 11 10 3 1 26 65 73 Quad City 22 11 11 0 0 22 79 81 Evansville 24 8 13 2 1 19 63 83 Knoxville 23 8 13 2 0 18 57 87 Macon 23 5 14 3 1 14 51 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Pensacola 1

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

