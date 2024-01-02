All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|24
|17
|4
|1
|2
|37
|86
|52
|Fayetteville
|24
|16
|5
|3
|0
|35
|82
|59
|Peoria
|24
|16
|6
|1
|1
|34
|95
|71
|Roanoke
|23
|13
|7
|2
|1
|29
|68
|61
|Pensacola
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|80
|78
|Huntsville
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|65
|73
|Quad City
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|79
|81
|Evansville
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|63
|83
|Knoxville
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|57
|87
|Macon
|23
|5
|14
|3
|1
|14
|51
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
