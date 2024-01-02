All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52 Fayetteville 24 16 5 3 0 35 82 59 Peoria 24 16 6 1 1 34 95 71 Roanoke 23 13 7 2 1 29 68 61 Pensacola 24 13 11 0 0 26 80 78 Huntsville 25 11 10 3 1 26 65 73 Quad City 22 11 11 0 0 22 79 81 Evansville 24 8 13 2 1 19 63 83 Knoxville 23 8 13 2 0 18 57 87 Macon 23 5 14 3 1 14 51 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.