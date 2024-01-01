All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52 Fayetteville 24 16 5 3 0 35 82 59 Peoria 24 16 6 1 1 34 95 71 Roanoke 23 13 7 2 1 29 68 61 Pensacola 24 13 11 0 0 26 80 78 Huntsville 25 11 10 3 1 26 65 73 Quad City 22 11 11 0 0 22 79 81 Evansville 24 8 13 2 1 19 63 83 Knoxville 23 8 13 2 0 18 57 87 Macon 23 5 14 3 1 14 51 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 6, Quad City 4

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 4

Macon 4, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

