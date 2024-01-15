Spanish motorbike racer Carles Falcón dies a week after crash in Dakar Rally

MADRID (AP) — Spanish motorcycle racer Carles Falcón has died from injuries he sustained in a crash at the Dakar…

MADRID (AP) — Spanish motorcycle racer Carles Falcón has died from injuries he sustained in a crash at the Dakar Rally a week ago, his team said Monday.

The TwinTrail Racing Team said on Instagram the neurological damage caused by the cardiac arrest Falcón sustained in the crash in Saudi Arabia was “irreversible.”

The 45-year-old Falcón was taken from the site of the Jan. 7 crash by helicopter. He was later transferred to a hospital in Spain and had remained in critical condition.

Falcón was making his second appearance at the Dakar Rally.

