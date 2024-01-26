South Dakota GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Wilmot 35 Beresford 49, Baltic 31 Bon Homme 45, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 38 Bowman County, N.D. 49,…

Aberdeen Christian 62, Wilmot 35

Beresford 49, Baltic 31

Bon Homme 45, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 38

Bowman County, N.D. 49, Faith 15

Burke 55, Boyd County, Neb. 45

Clark-Willow Lake 50, Redfield 37

Crow Creek Tribal School 59, Stanley County 44

Dell Rapids St Mary 71, Alcester-Hudson 51

Douglas 55, Lead-Deadwood 31

Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Tri-Valley 43

Faulkton 45, Leola-Frederick High School 37

Flandreau 58, Parker 23

Florence-Henry 59, Great Plains Lutheran 41

Freeman 63, Canistota 60

Garretson 46, McCook Central-Montrose 33

Harding County 64, New England, N.D. 31

Highmore-Harrold 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38

Hill City 65, Wall 61, OT

Irene-Wakonda 40, Freeman Academy-Marion 18

James Valley Christian 53, Miller 50

Lyman 62, New Underwood 12

Milbank 49, Deuel 16

Parkston 47, Lennox 42

Philip 66, Dupree 36

Pierre 65, Lakota Tech 34

Potter County 61, North Central 36

Rapid City Central 58, Spearfish 27

Rapid City Christian 44, Hot Springs 27

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Dakota Valley 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Washington 31

Sioux Valley 59, Chester 51

Sisseton 75, Hamlin 61

St Thomas More 48, Sturgis Brown 22

Sully Buttes 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 40

Tea 69, Madison 18

Todd County 65, Pine Ridge 47

Vermillion 44, Dell Rapids 12

Viborg-Hurley 57, Centerville 26

Wagner 62, Scotland 11

Wessington Springs 51, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 41

White River 70, Colome 21

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 46

Marty 66, Crazy Horse 22

Omaha Nation, Neb. 86, Takini 19

Wakpala 61, Tiospaye Topa 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

