South Dakota GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Wilmot 35
Beresford 49, Baltic 31
Bon Homme 45, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 38
Bowman County, N.D. 49, Faith 15
Burke 55, Boyd County, Neb. 45
Clark-Willow Lake 50, Redfield 37
Crow Creek Tribal School 59, Stanley County 44
Dell Rapids St Mary 71, Alcester-Hudson 51
Douglas 55, Lead-Deadwood 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Tri-Valley 43
Faulkton 45, Leola-Frederick High School 37
Flandreau 58, Parker 23
Florence-Henry 59, Great Plains Lutheran 41
Freeman 63, Canistota 60
Garretson 46, McCook Central-Montrose 33
Harding County 64, New England, N.D. 31
Highmore-Harrold 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38
Hill City 65, Wall 61, OT
Irene-Wakonda 40, Freeman Academy-Marion 18
James Valley Christian 53, Miller 50
Lyman 62, New Underwood 12
Milbank 49, Deuel 16
Parkston 47, Lennox 42
Philip 66, Dupree 36
Pierre 65, Lakota Tech 34
Potter County 61, North Central 36
Rapid City Central 58, Spearfish 27
Rapid City Christian 44, Hot Springs 27
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Dakota Valley 53
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Washington 31
Sioux Valley 59, Chester 51
Sisseton 75, Hamlin 61
St Thomas More 48, Sturgis Brown 22
Sully Buttes 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 40
Tea 69, Madison 18
Todd County 65, Pine Ridge 47
Vermillion 44, Dell Rapids 12
Viborg-Hurley 57, Centerville 26
Wagner 62, Scotland 11
Wessington Springs 51, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 41
White River 70, Colome 21
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 46
Marty 66, Crazy Horse 22
Omaha Nation, Neb. 86, Takini 19
Wakpala 61, Tiospaye Topa 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.