Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

The Associated Press

January 14, 2024, 10:58 PM

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Grayson Murray (500), $1,494,000 69-63-64-67—263
Byeong Hun An (245), $738,700 67-64-68-64—263
Keegan Bradley (245), $738,700 67-66-63-67—263
Russell Henley (123), $373,500 69-66-66-63—264
Carl Yuan (123), $373,500 66-65-70-63—264
J.T. Poston (100), $300,875 70-66-68-61—265
Emiliano Grillo (85), $260,758 71-66-63-66—266
Matthieu Pavon (85), $260,758 66-66-67-67—266
Nick Taylor (85), $260,758 69-67-65-65—266
Harris English (70), $209,575 66-67-70-64—267
Taylor Pendrith (70), $209,575 69-67-66-65—267
Andrew Putnam (70), $209,575 68-65-70-64—267
Akshay Bhatia (55), $153,135 69-64-68-67—268
Eric Cole (55), $153,135 66-72-64-66—268
Tyrrell Hatton (55), $153,135 70-65-67-66—268
Patton Kizzire (55), $153,135 68-65-68-67—268
Taylor Montgomery (55), $153,135 64-68-69-67—268
Brian Harman (44), $106,102 69-68-65-67—269
Billy Horschel (44), $106,102 68-68-68-65—269
Stephan Jaeger (44), $106,102 65-67-69-68—269
Chris Kirk (44), $106,102 66-66-67-70—269
Ben Silverman (44), $106,102 67-68-64-70—269
Brandon Wu (44), $106,102 68-70-64-67—269
Stewart Cink (33), $67,645 67-65-69-69—270
Kurt Kitayama (33), $67,645 70-62-68-70—270
Denny McCarthy (33), $67,645 68-70-66-66—270
Troy Merritt (33), $67,645 68-66-66-70—270
Patrick Rodgers (33), $67,645 70-66-68-66—270
Sam Stevens (33), $67,645 67-67-63-73—270
Ludvig Aberg (21), $44,751 70-65-70-66—271
Zac Blair (21), $44,751 70-65-68-68—271
Cameron Davis (21), $44,751 62-70-70-69—271
Ben Griffin (21), $44,751 70-62-70-69—271
Ryo Hisatsune (21), $44,751 69-68-66-68—271
Seonghyeon Kim (21), $44,751 71-64-66-70—271
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (21), $44,751 69-68-66-68—271
Hideki Matsuyama (21), $44,751 70-68-67-66—271
Keith Mitchell (21), $44,751 68-64-72-67—271
Adam Svensson (21), $44,751 71-67-64-69—271
Brendon Todd (21), $44,751 66-69-68-68—271
Taiga Semikawa (0), $44,751 68-65-66-72—271
Austin Eckroat (11), $25,913 65-66-69-72—272
Will Gordon (11), $25,913 69-67-69-67—272
Harry Hall (11), $25,913 68-68-70-66—272
Nick Hardy (11), $25,913 69-69-67-67—272
Charley Hoffman (11), $25,913 70-67-70-65—272
Michael Kim (11), $25,913 69-69-66-68—272
Si Woo Kim (11), $25,913 69-66-70-67—272
Alex Noren (11), $25,913 66-69-67-70—272
Scott Stallings (11), $25,913 66-70-72-64—272
Dylan Wu (11), $25,913 67-69-70-66—272
Joseph Bramlett (7), $19,771 69-65-69-70—273
Ben Kohles (7), $19,771 66-69-71-67—273
Robert Macintyre (7), $19,771 71-66-69-67—273
Erik Van Rooyen (7), $19,771 69-67-68-69—273
Matt Wallace (7), $19,771 67-67-69-70—273
Corey Conners (5), $18,592 70-68-66-70—274
Mark Hubbard (5), $18,592 70-67-70-67—274
Maverick McNealy (5), $18,592 68-69-69-68—274
Chandler Phillips (5), $18,592 70-66-70-68—274
Aaron Rai (5), $18,592 65-69-70-70—274
Justin Rose (5), $18,592 67-70-67-70—274
Robby Shelton (5), $18,592 69-67-72-66—274
Davis Thompson (5), $18,592 73-65-69-67—274
Tyler Duncan (4), $17,845 68-70-69-68—275
Nicolas Echavarria (4), $17,430 68-68-68-72—276
Luke List (4), $17,430 67-68-72-69—276
Greyson Sigg (4), $17,430 67-69-71-69—276
Webb Simpson (4), $17,430 65-70-72-69—276
Jake Knapp (3), $16,932 69-65-72-71—277
Alejandro Tosti (3), $16,932 66-70-77-64—277
Joel Dahmen (3), $16,600 71-67-68-72—278
Lanto Griffin (3), $16,600 70-68-70-70—278
Parker Coody (2), $16,019 68-70-68-73—279
Justin Lower (2), $16,019 70-68-70-71—279
Seamus Power (2), $16,019 72-66-69-72—279
Martin Trainer (2), $16,019 71-67-71-70—279
Yuto Katsuragawa (0), $16,019 68-68-76-67—279
Norman Xiong (2), $15,521 66-71-72-71—280
Garrick Higgo (2), $15,272 72-66-76-68—282
Matthew NeSmith (2), $15,272 69-69-71-73—282
Tyson Alexander 70-66-72-WD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

