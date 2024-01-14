Sony Open in Hawaii Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $8.3 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on first playoff hole)…

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Grayson Murray (500), $1,494,000 69-63-64-67—263 Byeong Hun An (245), $738,700 67-64-68-64—263 Keegan Bradley (245), $738,700 67-66-63-67—263 Russell Henley (123), $373,500 69-66-66-63—264 Carl Yuan (123), $373,500 66-65-70-63—264 J.T. Poston (100), $300,875 70-66-68-61—265 Emiliano Grillo (85), $260,758 71-66-63-66—266 Matthieu Pavon (85), $260,758 66-66-67-67—266 Nick Taylor (85), $260,758 69-67-65-65—266 Harris English (70), $209,575 66-67-70-64—267 Taylor Pendrith (70), $209,575 69-67-66-65—267 Andrew Putnam (70), $209,575 68-65-70-64—267 Akshay Bhatia (55), $153,135 69-64-68-67—268 Eric Cole (55), $153,135 66-72-64-66—268 Tyrrell Hatton (55), $153,135 70-65-67-66—268 Patton Kizzire (55), $153,135 68-65-68-67—268 Taylor Montgomery (55), $153,135 64-68-69-67—268 Brian Harman (44), $106,102 69-68-65-67—269 Billy Horschel (44), $106,102 68-68-68-65—269 Stephan Jaeger (44), $106,102 65-67-69-68—269 Chris Kirk (44), $106,102 66-66-67-70—269 Ben Silverman (44), $106,102 67-68-64-70—269 Brandon Wu (44), $106,102 68-70-64-67—269 Stewart Cink (33), $67,645 67-65-69-69—270 Kurt Kitayama (33), $67,645 70-62-68-70—270 Denny McCarthy (33), $67,645 68-70-66-66—270 Troy Merritt (33), $67,645 68-66-66-70—270 Patrick Rodgers (33), $67,645 70-66-68-66—270 Sam Stevens (33), $67,645 67-67-63-73—270 Ludvig Aberg (21), $44,751 70-65-70-66—271 Zac Blair (21), $44,751 70-65-68-68—271 Cameron Davis (21), $44,751 62-70-70-69—271 Ben Griffin (21), $44,751 70-62-70-69—271 Ryo Hisatsune (21), $44,751 69-68-66-68—271 Seonghyeon Kim (21), $44,751 71-64-66-70—271 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (21), $44,751 69-68-66-68—271 Hideki Matsuyama (21), $44,751 70-68-67-66—271 Keith Mitchell (21), $44,751 68-64-72-67—271 Adam Svensson (21), $44,751 71-67-64-69—271 Brendon Todd (21), $44,751 66-69-68-68—271 Taiga Semikawa (0), $44,751 68-65-66-72—271 Austin Eckroat (11), $25,913 65-66-69-72—272 Will Gordon (11), $25,913 69-67-69-67—272 Harry Hall (11), $25,913 68-68-70-66—272 Nick Hardy (11), $25,913 69-69-67-67—272 Charley Hoffman (11), $25,913 70-67-70-65—272 Michael Kim (11), $25,913 69-69-66-68—272 Si Woo Kim (11), $25,913 69-66-70-67—272 Alex Noren (11), $25,913 66-69-67-70—272 Scott Stallings (11), $25,913 66-70-72-64—272 Dylan Wu (11), $25,913 67-69-70-66—272 Joseph Bramlett (7), $19,771 69-65-69-70—273 Ben Kohles (7), $19,771 66-69-71-67—273 Robert Macintyre (7), $19,771 71-66-69-67—273 Erik Van Rooyen (7), $19,771 69-67-68-69—273 Matt Wallace (7), $19,771 67-67-69-70—273 Corey Conners (5), $18,592 70-68-66-70—274 Mark Hubbard (5), $18,592 70-67-70-67—274 Maverick McNealy (5), $18,592 68-69-69-68—274 Chandler Phillips (5), $18,592 70-66-70-68—274 Aaron Rai (5), $18,592 65-69-70-70—274 Justin Rose (5), $18,592 67-70-67-70—274 Robby Shelton (5), $18,592 69-67-72-66—274 Davis Thompson (5), $18,592 73-65-69-67—274 Tyler Duncan (4), $17,845 68-70-69-68—275 Nicolas Echavarria (4), $17,430 68-68-68-72—276 Luke List (4), $17,430 67-68-72-69—276 Greyson Sigg (4), $17,430 67-69-71-69—276 Webb Simpson (4), $17,430 65-70-72-69—276 Jake Knapp (3), $16,932 69-65-72-71—277 Alejandro Tosti (3), $16,932 66-70-77-64—277 Joel Dahmen (3), $16,600 71-67-68-72—278 Lanto Griffin (3), $16,600 70-68-70-70—278 Parker Coody (2), $16,019 68-70-68-73—279 Justin Lower (2), $16,019 70-68-70-71—279 Seamus Power (2), $16,019 72-66-69-72—279 Martin Trainer (2), $16,019 71-67-71-70—279 Yuto Katsuragawa (0), $16,019 68-68-76-67—279 Norman Xiong (2), $15,521 66-71-72-71—280 Garrick Higgo (2), $15,272 72-66-76-68—282 Matthew NeSmith (2), $15,272 69-69-71-73—282 Tyson Alexander 70-66-72-WD

