Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

Sunday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $8.3 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Grayson Murray (500), $1,494,000
|69-63-64-67—263
|-17
|Byeong Hun An (245), $738,700
|67-64-68-64—263
|-17
|Keegan Bradley (245), $738,700
|67-66-63-67—263
|-17
|Russell Henley (123), $373,500
|69-66-66-63—264
|-16
|Carl Yuan (123), $373,500
|66-65-70-63—264
|-16
|J.T. Poston (100), $300,875
|70-66-68-61—265
|-15
|Emiliano Grillo (85), $260,758
|71-66-63-66—266
|-14
|Matthieu Pavon (85), $260,758
|66-66-67-67—266
|-14
|Nick Taylor (85), $260,758
|69-67-65-65—266
|-14
|Harris English (70), $209,575
|66-67-70-64—267
|-13
|Taylor Pendrith (70), $209,575
|69-67-66-65—267
|-13
|Andrew Putnam (70), $209,575
|68-65-70-64—267
|-13
|Akshay Bhatia (55), $153,135
|69-64-68-67—268
|-12
|Eric Cole (55), $153,135
|66-72-64-66—268
|-12
|Tyrrell Hatton (55), $153,135
|70-65-67-66—268
|-12
|Patton Kizzire (55), $153,135
|68-65-68-67—268
|-12
|Taylor Montgomery (55), $153,135
|64-68-69-67—268
|-12
|Brian Harman (44), $106,102
|69-68-65-67—269
|-11
|Billy Horschel (44), $106,102
|68-68-68-65—269
|-11
|Stephan Jaeger (44), $106,102
|65-67-69-68—269
|-11
|Chris Kirk (44), $106,102
|66-66-67-70—269
|-11
|Ben Silverman (44), $106,102
|67-68-64-70—269
|-11
|Brandon Wu (44), $106,102
|68-70-64-67—269
|-11
|Stewart Cink (33), $67,645
|67-65-69-69—270
|-10
|Kurt Kitayama (33), $67,645
|70-62-68-70—270
|-10
|Denny McCarthy (33), $67,645
|68-70-66-66—270
|-10
|Troy Merritt (33), $67,645
|68-66-66-70—270
|-10
|Patrick Rodgers (33), $67,645
|70-66-68-66—270
|-10
|Sam Stevens (33), $67,645
|67-67-63-73—270
|-10
|Ludvig Aberg (21), $44,751
|70-65-70-66—271
|-9
|Zac Blair (21), $44,751
|70-65-68-68—271
|-9
|Cameron Davis (21), $44,751
|62-70-70-69—271
|-9
|Ben Griffin (21), $44,751
|70-62-70-69—271
|-9
|Ryo Hisatsune (21), $44,751
|69-68-66-68—271
|-9
|Seonghyeon Kim (21), $44,751
|71-64-66-70—271
|-9
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (21), $44,751
|69-68-66-68—271
|-9
|Hideki Matsuyama (21), $44,751
|70-68-67-66—271
|-9
|Keith Mitchell (21), $44,751
|68-64-72-67—271
|-9
|Adam Svensson (21), $44,751
|71-67-64-69—271
|-9
|Brendon Todd (21), $44,751
|66-69-68-68—271
|-9
|Taiga Semikawa (0), $44,751
|68-65-66-72—271
|-9
|Austin Eckroat (11), $25,913
|65-66-69-72—272
|-8
|Will Gordon (11), $25,913
|69-67-69-67—272
|-8
|Harry Hall (11), $25,913
|68-68-70-66—272
|-8
|Nick Hardy (11), $25,913
|69-69-67-67—272
|-8
|Charley Hoffman (11), $25,913
|70-67-70-65—272
|-8
|Michael Kim (11), $25,913
|69-69-66-68—272
|-8
|Si Woo Kim (11), $25,913
|69-66-70-67—272
|-8
|Alex Noren (11), $25,913
|66-69-67-70—272
|-8
|Scott Stallings (11), $25,913
|66-70-72-64—272
|-8
|Dylan Wu (11), $25,913
|67-69-70-66—272
|-8
|Joseph Bramlett (7), $19,771
|69-65-69-70—273
|-7
|Ben Kohles (7), $19,771
|66-69-71-67—273
|-7
|Robert Macintyre (7), $19,771
|71-66-69-67—273
|-7
|Erik Van Rooyen (7), $19,771
|69-67-68-69—273
|-7
|Matt Wallace (7), $19,771
|67-67-69-70—273
|-7
|Corey Conners (5), $18,592
|70-68-66-70—274
|-6
|Mark Hubbard (5), $18,592
|70-67-70-67—274
|-6
|Maverick McNealy (5), $18,592
|68-69-69-68—274
|-6
|Chandler Phillips (5), $18,592
|70-66-70-68—274
|-6
|Aaron Rai (5), $18,592
|65-69-70-70—274
|-6
|Justin Rose (5), $18,592
|67-70-67-70—274
|-6
|Robby Shelton (5), $18,592
|69-67-72-66—274
|-6
|Davis Thompson (5), $18,592
|73-65-69-67—274
|-6
|Tyler Duncan (4), $17,845
|68-70-69-68—275
|-5
|Nicolas Echavarria (4), $17,430
|68-68-68-72—276
|-4
|Luke List (4), $17,430
|67-68-72-69—276
|-4
|Greyson Sigg (4), $17,430
|67-69-71-69—276
|-4
|Webb Simpson (4), $17,430
|65-70-72-69—276
|-4
|Jake Knapp (3), $16,932
|69-65-72-71—277
|-3
|Alejandro Tosti (3), $16,932
|66-70-77-64—277
|-3
|Joel Dahmen (3), $16,600
|71-67-68-72—278
|-2
|Lanto Griffin (3), $16,600
|70-68-70-70—278
|-2
|Parker Coody (2), $16,019
|68-70-68-73—279
|-1
|Justin Lower (2), $16,019
|70-68-70-71—279
|-1
|Seamus Power (2), $16,019
|72-66-69-72—279
|-1
|Martin Trainer (2), $16,019
|71-67-71-70—279
|-1
|Yuto Katsuragawa (0), $16,019
|68-68-76-67—279
|-1
|Norman Xiong (2), $15,521
|66-71-72-71—280
|E
|Garrick Higgo (2), $15,272
|72-66-76-68—282
|+2
|Matthew NeSmith (2), $15,272
|69-69-71-73—282
|+2
|Tyson Alexander
|70-66-72-WD
