Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 10:53 PM

Saturday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Third Round

Keegan Bradley 67-66-63—196 -14
Grayson Murray 69-63-64—196 -14
Sam Stevens 67-67-63—197 -13
Byeong Hun An 67-64-68—199 -11
Chris Kirk 66-66-67—199 -11
Matthieu Pavon 66-66-67—199 -11
Taiga Semikawa 68-65-66—199 -11
Ben Silverman 67-68-64—199 -11
Austin Eckroat 65-66-69—200 -10
Emiliano Grillo 71-66-63—200 -10
Kurt Kitayama 70-62-68—200 -10
Troy Merritt 68-66-66—200 -10
Akshay Bhatia 69-64-68—201 -9
Stewart Cink 67-65-69—201 -9
Russell Henley 69-66-66—201 -9
Stephan Jaeger 65-67-69—201 -9
Seonghyeon Kim 71-64-66—201 -9
Patton Kizzire 68-65-68—201 -9
Taylor Montgomery 64-68-69—201 -9
Nick Taylor 69-67-65—201 -9
Carl Yuan 66-65-70—201 -9
Eric Cole 66-72-64—202 -8
Cameron Davis 62-70-70—202 -8
Ben Griffin 70-62-70—202 -8
Brian Harman 69-68-65—202 -8
Tyrrell Hatton 70-65-67—202 -8
Alex Noren 66-69-67—202 -8
Taylor Pendrith 69-67-66—202 -8
Adam Svensson 71-67-64—202 -8
Brandon Wu 68-70-64—202 -8
Zac Blair 70-65-68—203 -7
Joseph Bramlett 69-65-69—203 -7
Harris English 66-67-70—203 -7
Ryo Hisatsune 69-68-66—203 -7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-68-66—203 -7
Andrew Putnam 68-65-70—203 -7
Brendon Todd 66-69-68—203 -7
Matt Wallace 67-67-69—203 -7
Corey Conners 70-68-66—204 -6
Nicolas Echavarria 68-68-68—204 -6
Billy Horschel 68-68-68—204 -6
Michael Kim 69-69-66—204 -6
Denny McCarthy 68-70-66—204 -6
Keith Mitchell 68-64-72—204 -6
J.T. Poston 70-66-68—204 -6
Aaron Rai 65-69-70—204 -6
Patrick Rodgers 70-66-68—204 -6
Justin Rose 67-70-67—204 -6
Erik Van Rooyen 69-67-68—204 -6
Ludvig Aberg 70-65-70—205 -5
Will Gordon 69-67-69—205 -5
Nick Hardy 69-69-67—205 -5
Si Woo Kim 69-66-70—205 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-67—205 -5
Parker Coody 68-70-68—206 -4
Joel Dahmen 71-67-68—206 -4
Harry Hall 68-68-70—206 -4
Jake Knapp 69-65-72—206 -4
Ben Kohles 66-69-71—206 -4
Robert Macintyre 71-66-69—206 -4
Maverick McNealy 68-69-69—206 -4
Chandler Phillips 70-66-70—206 -4
Dylan Wu 67-69-70—206 -4
Tyler Duncan 68-70-69—207 -3
Charley Hoffman 70-67-70—207 -3
Mark Hubbard 70-67-70—207 -3
Luke List 67-68-72—207 -3
Seamus Power 72-66-69—207 -3
Greyson Sigg 67-69-71—207 -3
Webb Simpson 65-70-72—207 -3
Davis Thompson 73-65-69—207 -3
Tyson Alexander 70-66-72—208 -2
Lanto Griffin 70-68-70—208 -2
Justin Lower 70-68-70—208 -2
Robby Shelton 69-67-72—208 -2
Scott Stallings 66-70-72—208 -2
Matthew NeSmith 69-69-71—209 -1
Martin Trainer 71-67-71—209 -1
Norman Xiong 66-71-72—209 -1
Yuto Katsuragawa 68-68-76—212 +2
Alejandro Tosti 66-70-77—213 +3
Garrick Higgo 72-66-76—214 +4

