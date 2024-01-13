Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

Saturday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $8.3 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Third Round Keegan Bradley 67-66-63—196 -14 Grayson…

Keegan Bradley 67-66-63—196 -14 Grayson Murray 69-63-64—196 -14 Sam Stevens 67-67-63—197 -13 Byeong Hun An 67-64-68—199 -11 Chris Kirk 66-66-67—199 -11 Matthieu Pavon 66-66-67—199 -11 Taiga Semikawa 68-65-66—199 -11 Ben Silverman 67-68-64—199 -11 Austin Eckroat 65-66-69—200 -10 Emiliano Grillo 71-66-63—200 -10 Kurt Kitayama 70-62-68—200 -10 Troy Merritt 68-66-66—200 -10 Akshay Bhatia 69-64-68—201 -9 Stewart Cink 67-65-69—201 -9 Russell Henley 69-66-66—201 -9 Stephan Jaeger 65-67-69—201 -9 Seonghyeon Kim 71-64-66—201 -9 Patton Kizzire 68-65-68—201 -9 Taylor Montgomery 64-68-69—201 -9 Nick Taylor 69-67-65—201 -9 Carl Yuan 66-65-70—201 -9 Eric Cole 66-72-64—202 -8 Cameron Davis 62-70-70—202 -8 Ben Griffin 70-62-70—202 -8 Brian Harman 69-68-65—202 -8 Tyrrell Hatton 70-65-67—202 -8 Alex Noren 66-69-67—202 -8 Taylor Pendrith 69-67-66—202 -8 Adam Svensson 71-67-64—202 -8 Brandon Wu 68-70-64—202 -8 Zac Blair 70-65-68—203 -7 Joseph Bramlett 69-65-69—203 -7 Harris English 66-67-70—203 -7 Ryo Hisatsune 69-68-66—203 -7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-68-66—203 -7 Andrew Putnam 68-65-70—203 -7 Brendon Todd 66-69-68—203 -7 Matt Wallace 67-67-69—203 -7 Corey Conners 70-68-66—204 -6 Nicolas Echavarria 68-68-68—204 -6 Billy Horschel 68-68-68—204 -6 Michael Kim 69-69-66—204 -6 Denny McCarthy 68-70-66—204 -6 Keith Mitchell 68-64-72—204 -6 J.T. Poston 70-66-68—204 -6 Aaron Rai 65-69-70—204 -6 Patrick Rodgers 70-66-68—204 -6 Justin Rose 67-70-67—204 -6 Erik Van Rooyen 69-67-68—204 -6 Ludvig Aberg 70-65-70—205 -5 Will Gordon 69-67-69—205 -5 Nick Hardy 69-69-67—205 -5 Si Woo Kim 69-66-70—205 -5 Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-67—205 -5 Parker Coody 68-70-68—206 -4 Joel Dahmen 71-67-68—206 -4 Harry Hall 68-68-70—206 -4 Jake Knapp 69-65-72—206 -4 Ben Kohles 66-69-71—206 -4 Robert Macintyre 71-66-69—206 -4 Maverick McNealy 68-69-69—206 -4 Chandler Phillips 70-66-70—206 -4 Dylan Wu 67-69-70—206 -4 Tyler Duncan 68-70-69—207 -3 Charley Hoffman 70-67-70—207 -3 Mark Hubbard 70-67-70—207 -3 Luke List 67-68-72—207 -3 Seamus Power 72-66-69—207 -3 Greyson Sigg 67-69-71—207 -3 Webb Simpson 65-70-72—207 -3 Davis Thompson 73-65-69—207 -3 Tyson Alexander 70-66-72—208 -2 Lanto Griffin 70-68-70—208 -2 Justin Lower 70-68-70—208 -2 Robby Shelton 69-67-72—208 -2 Scott Stallings 66-70-72—208 -2 Matthew NeSmith 69-69-71—209 -1 Martin Trainer 71-67-71—209 -1 Norman Xiong 66-71-72—209 -1 Yuto Katsuragawa 68-68-76—212 +2 Alejandro Tosti 66-70-77—213 +3 Garrick Higgo 72-66-76—214 +4

