Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

Saturday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $8.3 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Third Round
|Keegan Bradley
|67-66-63—196
|-14
|Grayson Murray
|69-63-64—196
|-14
|Sam Stevens
|67-67-63—197
|-13
|Byeong Hun An
|67-64-68—199
|-11
|Chris Kirk
|66-66-67—199
|-11
|Matthieu Pavon
|66-66-67—199
|-11
|Taiga Semikawa
|68-65-66—199
|-11
|Ben Silverman
|67-68-64—199
|-11
|Austin Eckroat
|65-66-69—200
|-10
|Emiliano Grillo
|71-66-63—200
|-10
|Kurt Kitayama
|70-62-68—200
|-10
|Troy Merritt
|68-66-66—200
|-10
|Akshay Bhatia
|69-64-68—201
|-9
|Stewart Cink
|67-65-69—201
|-9
|Russell Henley
|69-66-66—201
|-9
|Stephan Jaeger
|65-67-69—201
|-9
|Seonghyeon Kim
|71-64-66—201
|-9
|Patton Kizzire
|68-65-68—201
|-9
|Taylor Montgomery
|64-68-69—201
|-9
|Nick Taylor
|69-67-65—201
|-9
|Carl Yuan
|66-65-70—201
|-9
|Eric Cole
|66-72-64—202
|-8
|Cameron Davis
|62-70-70—202
|-8
|Ben Griffin
|70-62-70—202
|-8
|Brian Harman
|69-68-65—202
|-8
|Tyrrell Hatton
|70-65-67—202
|-8
|Alex Noren
|66-69-67—202
|-8
|Taylor Pendrith
|69-67-66—202
|-8
|Adam Svensson
|71-67-64—202
|-8
|Brandon Wu
|68-70-64—202
|-8
|Zac Blair
|70-65-68—203
|-7
|Joseph Bramlett
|69-65-69—203
|-7
|Harris English
|66-67-70—203
|-7
|Ryo Hisatsune
|69-68-66—203
|-7
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69-68-66—203
|-7
|Andrew Putnam
|68-65-70—203
|-7
|Brendon Todd
|66-69-68—203
|-7
|Matt Wallace
|67-67-69—203
|-7
|Corey Conners
|70-68-66—204
|-6
|Nicolas Echavarria
|68-68-68—204
|-6
|Billy Horschel
|68-68-68—204
|-6
|Michael Kim
|69-69-66—204
|-6
|Denny McCarthy
|68-70-66—204
|-6
|Keith Mitchell
|68-64-72—204
|-6
|J.T. Poston
|70-66-68—204
|-6
|Aaron Rai
|65-69-70—204
|-6
|Patrick Rodgers
|70-66-68—204
|-6
|Justin Rose
|67-70-67—204
|-6
|Erik Van Rooyen
|69-67-68—204
|-6
|Ludvig Aberg
|70-65-70—205
|-5
|Will Gordon
|69-67-69—205
|-5
|Nick Hardy
|69-69-67—205
|-5
|Si Woo Kim
|69-66-70—205
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-68-67—205
|-5
|Parker Coody
|68-70-68—206
|-4
|Joel Dahmen
|71-67-68—206
|-4
|Harry Hall
|68-68-70—206
|-4
|Jake Knapp
|69-65-72—206
|-4
|Ben Kohles
|66-69-71—206
|-4
|Robert Macintyre
|71-66-69—206
|-4
|Maverick McNealy
|68-69-69—206
|-4
|Chandler Phillips
|70-66-70—206
|-4
|Dylan Wu
|67-69-70—206
|-4
|Tyler Duncan
|68-70-69—207
|-3
|Charley Hoffman
|70-67-70—207
|-3
|Mark Hubbard
|70-67-70—207
|-3
|Luke List
|67-68-72—207
|-3
|Seamus Power
|72-66-69—207
|-3
|Greyson Sigg
|67-69-71—207
|-3
|Webb Simpson
|65-70-72—207
|-3
|Davis Thompson
|73-65-69—207
|-3
|Tyson Alexander
|70-66-72—208
|-2
|Lanto Griffin
|70-68-70—208
|-2
|Justin Lower
|70-68-70—208
|-2
|Robby Shelton
|69-67-72—208
|-2
|Scott Stallings
|66-70-72—208
|-2
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-69-71—209
|-1
|Martin Trainer
|71-67-71—209
|-1
|Norman Xiong
|66-71-72—209
|-1
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|68-68-76—212
|+2
|Alejandro Tosti
|66-70-77—213
|+3
|Garrick Higgo
|72-66-76—214
|+4
