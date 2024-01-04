Live Radio
Sharks defenseman Matt Benning undergoes season-ending hip surgery

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 4:34 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning underwent surgery on his hip that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

General manager Mike Grier announced Thursday that Benning had the surgery and is expected to be back for the start of training camp next season. The Sharks said the estimated time of recovery is typically five months.

The 29-year-old Benning is in the second season of a four-year, $5 million contract with San Jose.

Benning had two assists in 14 games this season but hadn’t played since getting injured on Dec. 3 against the New York Rangers. He has 15 goals and 46 assists in 248 career games with San Jose, Edmonton and Nashville.

