Senegal coach Aliou Cissé hospitalized after win over Cameroon in Africa Cup

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 1:08 PM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cissé was hospitalized after falling ill following his team’s 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 47-year-old Cissé was admitted to a local hospital after the game in Yamoussoukro late Friday and he remained there overnight. He was expected to be released later Saturday after his condition improved.

“He’s doing well,” Senegal team spokesperson Kara Thioune said.

Cissé showed no obvious sign of illness when he spoke to reporters during the post-game news conference Friday.

Senegal, the defending champions, had just booked its place among the last 16 with its second successive win in Group C.

Senegal plays Guinea in its final group game in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday.

