Security increased after players allege racist abuse by fans at handball European Championship

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The European Handball Federation increased security and scrutiny of crowds at its men’s championship on Friday after France players alleged they were racially abused by Croatia fans.

Some Croatia fans were removed from the arena on Thursday after incidents close to the France bench near the end of the game in Cologne, Germany. France won the game 34-32.

The European federation said it “condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and intolerance.”

“Furthermore, it will be addressed with the Croatian delegation,” the federation added, “highlighting a delegation’s extended responsibility for their fans’ behavior at the championship’s matches.”

A disciplinary case was not immediately opened against the federation of Croatia.

A place at the Paris Olympics is offered at the two-week European event hosted in Germany. Defending Olympic champion France qualifies automatically as the host nation.

France and Croatia have combined to win five of the past seven Olympic titles in men’s handball.

