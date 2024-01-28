Schenn scores in overtime as the streaking Blues beat the Kings 4-3 for their 5th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 1:04 into overtime to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 1:04 into overtime to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Sunday for their season-best fifth consecutive win.

Jordan Kyrou had one goal and two assists for St. Louis, which surrendered at least four goals in each of its previous four games against Los Angeles. Pavel Buchnevich and Nick Leddy also scored, and Joel Hofer made 30 saves.

Schenn got a nice pass from Buchnevich and beat David Rittich for his 13th goal.

Phillip Danault, Adrian Kempe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for Los Angeles, which dropped its fourth consecutive game. Rittich made 28 stops.

The Kings are 2-8-6 in their last 16 games after a 20-7-4 start to the season.

