Schenn scores in 5th round of shootout to lift Blues past Hurricanes, 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

It was Schenn’s 16th game in row without a goal, but the captain found a way to make a big difference at the end. He didn’t have a particular strategy in the shootout.

“It’s a dry spell in my career,” Schenn said. “I haven’t scored in a while. You don’t overthink it.”

Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and St. Louis’ Jake Neighbours converted in the fourth round.

Nathan Walker scored in regulation to help the Blues win their second straight. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves, limiting an opponent to one goal for the second game in a row.

“It’s fun when you’re in a rhythm like that,” Binnington said. “It’s nice to be winning these games against good teams.”

Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots. The Hurricanes had a five-game winning streak end in the first game of a six-game homestand.

“It just didn’t work out in the end,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose team is 10-3-4 at home.

The Blues, have won five of their last seven games. They hadn’t been in a shootout since their first two games of the season.

“We know how hard we’re working,” Schenn said. “Nothing comes for free. We have to gut games out and find ways to win the tough ones.”

Raanta, who was in just his second NHL game since Dec. 15, had an overtime highlight by stopping Brandon Saad about midway through the extra session.

Carolina held a 28-19 edge in shots entering overtime.

“Both teams weren’t giving very much,” Brind’Amour said. “It was obvious what was going on.”

Walker scored his first goal in just his second NHL game of the season.

Teravainen ended a five-game pointless streak by converting off a faceoff for his 14th goal of the season. That gave Carolina at least one power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

After firing 13 shots on goal in the second period, the Hurricanes didn’t register a shot in the third until more than 10 1/2 minutes elapsed. Carolina had five third-period goals a night earlier at Washington.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.