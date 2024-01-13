Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 59, Howell 46
Burton Genesee Christian 57, Southfield Christian 48
Decatur MacArthur, Ill. 60, State Line Christian 36
Jonesville 71, Hanover-Horton 62
Michigan 61, Farragut, Ill. 45
Northville 47, Novi 44
State Line Christian 61, Lake Forest, Ill. 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
