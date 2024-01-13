Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 10:57 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 59, Howell 46

Burton Genesee Christian 57, Southfield Christian 48

Decatur MacArthur, Ill. 60, State Line Christian 36

Jonesville 71, Hanover-Horton 62

Michigan 61, Farragut, Ill. 45

Northville 47, Novi 44

State Line Christian 61, Lake Forest, Ill. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

