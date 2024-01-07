Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amarillo Palo Duro, Texas 53, Clovis 45
Aztec 38, Moriarty 22
Bloomfield 64, Cuba 28
Carlsbad 36, Pojoaque 19
Cliff 47, Hozho 11
Crownpoint 70, Navajo Pine 13
Gallup 70, Grants 40
Hobbs 42, Mayfield 34
Jal 48, Cloudcroft 36
Kirtland Central 73, Navajo Prep 44
Legacy 40, Maxwell 30
Logan 62, Springer 32
Los Alamos 66, West Las Vegas 61
Los Lunas 50, Valencia 41
Melrose 44, Des Moines 33
Mesa Vista 63, Dulce 47
Mescalero Apache 45, Alamo-Navajo 41
Mosquero/Roy 53, Coronado 17
Organ Mountain 56, Roswell 27
Portales 55, Robertson 30
Questa 53, Escalante 38
Reserve 35, Lordsburg 26
Tularosa 52, Magdalena 48
Wink, Texas 44, Hondo 9
Zuni 62, Pine Hill 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
