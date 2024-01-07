Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amarillo Palo Duro, Texas 53, Clovis 45 Aztec 38, Moriarty 22 Bloomfield 64, Cuba 28 Carlsbad 36,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amarillo Palo Duro, Texas 53, Clovis 45

Aztec 38, Moriarty 22

Bloomfield 64, Cuba 28

Carlsbad 36, Pojoaque 19

Cliff 47, Hozho 11

Crownpoint 70, Navajo Pine 13

Gallup 70, Grants 40

Hobbs 42, Mayfield 34

Jal 48, Cloudcroft 36

Kirtland Central 73, Navajo Prep 44

Legacy 40, Maxwell 30

Logan 62, Springer 32

Los Alamos 66, West Las Vegas 61

Los Lunas 50, Valencia 41

Melrose 44, Des Moines 33

Mesa Vista 63, Dulce 47

Mescalero Apache 45, Alamo-Navajo 41

Mosquero/Roy 53, Coronado 17

Organ Mountain 56, Roswell 27

Portales 55, Robertson 30

Questa 53, Escalante 38

Reserve 35, Lordsburg 26

Tularosa 52, Magdalena 48

Wink, Texas 44, Hondo 9

Zuni 62, Pine Hill 52

