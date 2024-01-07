Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Central McLean 73, Surrey 36 Grant County/Mott-Regent 65, Garrison 56 Hazen 45, Lisbon 32 Kenmare 68, Our…

Central McLean 73, Surrey 36

Grant County/Mott-Regent 65, Garrison 56

Hazen 45, Lisbon 32

Kenmare 68, Our Redeemer’s 56

Lemmon High School, S.D. 67, South Heart 29

Nedrose 55, Des Lacs-Burlington 39

Plentywood, Mont. 40, Mon-Dak 17

Plevna, Mont. 47, Beach 43

Powers Lake 45, Mandaree 38

Rothsay, Minn. 56, Richland 33

Sargent County 57, Linton 47

Thompson 67, Kindred 44

Trenton 58, Parshall 35

Watford City 51, New England 41

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60, Strasburg 22

Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=

Grand Forks Red River 63, Mobridge-Pollock, S.D. 17

Minot 51, St. Thomas More, S.D. 31

West Fargo Horace 50, Florence-Henry, S.D. 46

Shiloh Christian Tournament=

Dickinson Trinity 52, Oak Grove 43

Shiloh 49, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 42

