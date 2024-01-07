Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central McLean 73, Surrey 36
Grant County/Mott-Regent 65, Garrison 56
Hazen 45, Lisbon 32
Kenmare 68, Our Redeemer’s 56
Lemmon High School, S.D. 67, South Heart 29
Nedrose 55, Des Lacs-Burlington 39
Plentywood, Mont. 40, Mon-Dak 17
Plevna, Mont. 47, Beach 43
Powers Lake 45, Mandaree 38
Rothsay, Minn. 56, Richland 33
Sargent County 57, Linton 47
Thompson 67, Kindred 44
Trenton 58, Parshall 35
Watford City 51, New England 41
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60, Strasburg 22
Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=
Grand Forks Red River 63, Mobridge-Pollock, S.D. 17
Minot 51, St. Thomas More, S.D. 31
West Fargo Horace 50, Florence-Henry, S.D. 46
Shiloh Christian Tournament=
Dickinson Trinity 52, Oak Grove 43
Shiloh 49, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.