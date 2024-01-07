Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Baraboo 53, D.C. Everest 49 Barneveld 64, Rio 42 Clayton 44, Boyceville 32 De Pere 77, Green…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraboo 53, D.C. Everest 49

Barneveld 64, Rio 42

Clayton 44, Boyceville 32

De Pere 77, Green Bay Preble 48

Dodgeland 64, Stockbridge 18

Edgewood 68, Aquinas 58

Eleva-Strum 43, Glenwood City 33

Gibraltar 52, Sturgeon Bay 40

Highland 56, Darlington 53

Hudson 75, Superior 50

Kettle Moraine 68, Manitowoc 61

Kickapoo 37, Laona-Wabeno 36

Kimberly 53, Marshfield 30

La Crosse Central 58, Medford Area 48

Living Word Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 36

Milwaukee DSHA 50, Bay Port 39

Milwaukee Hamilton 58, Milwaukee North 22

Monona Grove 71, DeForest 67

Mukwonago 73, West Bend West 46

New Lisbon 57, De Soto 51

Notre Dame 70, Alton, Ill. 63

Oconto 61, Peshtigo 25

Oostburg 66, Brillion 20

Prairie du Chien 57, Mineral Point 51

Randolph 47, Albany 34

Reedsburg Area 74, Mount Horeb 59

Regis 70, Whitehall 43

Sevastopol 63, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 35

St Thomas More 59, East Troy 36

Waterloo 57, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 39

Watertown 84, Fort Atkinson 29

Waunakee 65, Milton 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

