Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraboo 53, D.C. Everest 49
Barneveld 64, Rio 42
Clayton 44, Boyceville 32
De Pere 77, Green Bay Preble 48
Dodgeland 64, Stockbridge 18
Edgewood 68, Aquinas 58
Eleva-Strum 43, Glenwood City 33
Gibraltar 52, Sturgeon Bay 40
Highland 56, Darlington 53
Hudson 75, Superior 50
Kettle Moraine 68, Manitowoc 61
Kickapoo 37, Laona-Wabeno 36
Kimberly 53, Marshfield 30
La Crosse Central 58, Medford Area 48
Living Word Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 36
Milwaukee DSHA 50, Bay Port 39
Milwaukee Hamilton 58, Milwaukee North 22
Monona Grove 71, DeForest 67
Mukwonago 73, West Bend West 46
New Lisbon 57, De Soto 51
Notre Dame 70, Alton, Ill. 63
Oconto 61, Peshtigo 25
Oostburg 66, Brillion 20
Prairie du Chien 57, Mineral Point 51
Randolph 47, Albany 34
Reedsburg Area 74, Mount Horeb 59
Regis 70, Whitehall 43
Sevastopol 63, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 35
St Thomas More 59, East Troy 36
Waterloo 57, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 39
Watertown 84, Fort Atkinson 29
Waunakee 65, Milton 45
___
