Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 58, Mescalero Apache 56
Cimarron 81, Evangel Christian 55
Cliff 64, Hozho 23
Clovis 56, Santa Fe 55
Des Moines 63, Melrose 53
EP Cathedral, Texas 58, Santa Fe Prep 57
Hot Springs 45, Wingate 34
Legacy 55, Maxwell 51
Logan 97, Springer 33
Magdalena 59, Tularosa 31
Mosquero/Roy 67, Coronado 29
Rio Rancho 48, Carlsbad 47
Shiprock 79, Newcomb 65
St. Michael’s 80, Crownpoint 40
St. Pius X 59, Bernalillo 44
West Las Vegas 81, Thoreau 57
Wink, Texas 57, Loving 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.