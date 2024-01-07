Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alamo-Navajo 58, Mescalero Apache 56 Cimarron 81, Evangel Christian 55 Cliff 64, Hozho 23 Clovis 56, Santa…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 58, Mescalero Apache 56

Cimarron 81, Evangel Christian 55

Cliff 64, Hozho 23

Clovis 56, Santa Fe 55

Des Moines 63, Melrose 53

EP Cathedral, Texas 58, Santa Fe Prep 57

Hot Springs 45, Wingate 34

Legacy 55, Maxwell 51

Logan 97, Springer 33

Magdalena 59, Tularosa 31

Mosquero/Roy 67, Coronado 29

Rio Rancho 48, Carlsbad 47

Shiprock 79, Newcomb 65

St. Michael’s 80, Crownpoint 40

St. Pius X 59, Bernalillo 44

West Las Vegas 81, Thoreau 57

Wink, Texas 57, Loving 54

