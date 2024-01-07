Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 67, Plevna, Mont. 41
Flasher 62, New Salem-Almont 38
Four Winds 78, Standing Rock 73
Garrison 84, Belfield 47
Kindred 74, Thompson 41
Lemmon High School, S.D. 74, Heart River 44
Linton 53, Sargent County 41
Our Redeemer’s 69, Kenmare 64
Parshall 63, Trenton 34
Plentywood, Mont. 68, Mon-Dak 22
Potter County, S.D. 68, Strasburg 18
Barnes County Tournament=
LaMoure 54, Barnes County North 42
Maple River 59, Enderlin 34
May-Port CG 64, Richland 39
Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=
Grand Forks Red River 80, Mobridge-Pollock, S.D. 47
Minot 55, St. Thomas More, S.D. 44
West Fargo Horace 82, Florence-Henry, S.D. 28
Ramsey County Tournament=
Griggs-Midkota 52, Park River 42
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 58, Benson County 43
Larimore 62, Warwick 41
Shiloh Christian Tournament=
Dickinson Trinity 59, Oak Grove 38
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 85, Shiloh 69
Stutsman County Tournament=
Alexander-Trinity Christian 71, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 62
Ellendale 60, Washburn 43
Glen Ullin 51, Kidder County 37
Midway-Minto 54, South Border 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.