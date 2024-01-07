Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Beach 67, Plevna, Mont. 41 Flasher 62, New Salem-Almont 38 Four Winds 78, Standing Rock 73 Garrison…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 67, Plevna, Mont. 41

Flasher 62, New Salem-Almont 38

Four Winds 78, Standing Rock 73

Garrison 84, Belfield 47

Kindred 74, Thompson 41

Lemmon High School, S.D. 74, Heart River 44

Linton 53, Sargent County 41

Our Redeemer’s 69, Kenmare 64

Parshall 63, Trenton 34

Plentywood, Mont. 68, Mon-Dak 22

Potter County, S.D. 68, Strasburg 18

Barnes County Tournament=

LaMoure 54, Barnes County North 42

Maple River 59, Enderlin 34

May-Port CG 64, Richland 39

Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=

Grand Forks Red River 80, Mobridge-Pollock, S.D. 47

Minot 55, St. Thomas More, S.D. 44

West Fargo Horace 82, Florence-Henry, S.D. 28

Ramsey County Tournament=

Griggs-Midkota 52, Park River 42

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 58, Benson County 43

Larimore 62, Warwick 41

Shiloh Christian Tournament=

Dickinson Trinity 59, Oak Grove 38

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 85, Shiloh 69

Stutsman County Tournament=

Alexander-Trinity Christian 71, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 62

Ellendale 60, Washburn 43

Glen Ullin 51, Kidder County 37

Midway-Minto 54, South Border 44

