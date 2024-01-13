Samuel Ersson makes 35 saves, Flyers beat NHL-leading Jets 2-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Samuel Ersson made 35 saves, Cam Atkinson scored twice to snap a 26-game goal drought and…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Samuel Ersson made 35 saves, Cam Atkinson scored twice to snap a 26-game goal drought and the Philadelphia Flyers beat NHL-leading Winnipeg 2-0 on Saturday night to end the Jets’ franchise-record winning and points streaks.

Winnipeg had won eight straight and taken at least a point in 14 in a row.

“We kind of beat ourselves,” Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. “We gave them too many odd-man rushes. They capitalized on the couple mistakes that we did.”

Philadelphia has its first three-game winning streak since mid-December.

“Obviously, we knew they were hot coming in and they had not let in a lot of goals this season so we knew we had to play a good road game and maybe not give up so much,” Ersson said. “Great game for the guys and a huge two points for us.”

Ersson, a 24-year-old Swedish rookie in his second season with Philadelphia, had his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career. He’s 11-5-3 this season.

“He looks big. He just looks so confident,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “He’s got a mental presence about himself that you can just feel it. I think it’s very important for a hockey team how they play off their goalie and I think he brings that for us.”

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg. His goalie franchise-record 13-game point streak (11-1-2) ended.

Winnipeg has still only allowed two or under goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games and three or under goals in a franchise-best 32 consecutive games.

It was the second time this season the Jets have been shut out. It was also Winnipeg’s first loss in regulation (11-1-3) to a team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Atkinson opened the scoring with 5:13 left in the first period, redirecting Joel Farabee’s shot under Hellebuyck. Atkinson scored on a power play at 2:52 of the second.

Jets scoring leader Mark Scheifele sat out for the first time this season. The center is listed as day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At St. Louis on Monday night.

Jets: Host New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.