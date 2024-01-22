Russell and James dominate 4th quarter in Lakers’ 134-110 rout of Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 34 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 34 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Portland Trail Blazers 134-110 on Sunday night to get back to .500.

Austin Reaves scored 15 points, and Anthony Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the Lakers (22-22) bounce back from an 18-point loss to Brooklyn two nights earlier.

Russell and James combined to score the Lakers’ first 19 points of the fourth. Russell showed off on a fast break, dribbling behind his back as he cruised to the basket. James dunked, hit a 3-pointer and made four free throws as they built a 23-point lead.

With the rout in hand, James sat out the game’s final six minutes, joining Davis and the other starters on the bench.

Malcolm Brogdon led Portland with 23 points and nine assists. Anfernee Simons added 19 points and Jerami Grant had 17 as the West’s next-to-last team had its two-game winning streak ended.

Russell had 13 points in third, making three 3-pointers, when the Lakers stretched their lead from 13 to 22 points. He made two more 3s in the fourth to tie his season high of six.

Russell finished one point off his season high of 35 points and he had eight assists.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Lakers: At the Clippers on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.