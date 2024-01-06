Right-hander Zach Plesac and Los Angeles Angels finalize $1 million, 1-year contract

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Zach Plesac and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Saturday.…

The 28-year-old was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts for Cleveland last season, then was designated for assignment on June 4 and assigned outright to Triple-A Columbus a week later. He went 5-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Clippers.

Plesac, a nephew of former big league pitcher Dan Plesac, was 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA in 83 starts and one relief appearance for Cleveland from 2019-23.

To open a roster spot, the Angels assigned left-hander Adam Kolarek outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.

